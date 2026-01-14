 Cyberattack at Kyowon exposes over 9 million user accounts to possible breach: Sources
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Cyberattack at Kyowon exposes over 9 million user accounts to possible breach: Sources

Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 11:54
This undated file photo shows the building of Kyowon Group in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

This undated file photo shows the building of Kyowon Group in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Korean cybersecurity authorities estimate that around 9.6 million accounts may have been affected by a recent cyberattack at Kyowon Group, a local education service provider, informed sources said Wednesday.
 
The estimate by a government investigation team that includes the Korea Internet & Security Agency comes after Kyowon Group reported a possible breach on Monday, saying it had detected traces of a ransomware attack.
 

Related Article

 
Kyowon said it became aware of abnormal activities in its internal system Saturday and later identified a possible data breach.
 
Authorities estimate that 600 of the company's 800 servers fall within the scope of the breach.
 
The investigation team estimates Kyowon Group's eight affiliates held 13 million members in total, a figure that narrows to 5.54 million after removing overlaps. The 9.6 million estimate counts users holding more than one account.
 
As Kyowon Group operates a wide range of businesses, including tutoring, home appliance rentals and funeral services, experts said the number of victims could be substantial.
 
Kyowon Group has yet to confirm whether its members' personal data was actually leaked.
 
"We have identified indications of a possible data leak, and an investigation is underway with relevant organizations and security institutions to determine whether consumers' data was actually breached," Kyowon Group said in a release.
 
"If customer data is confirmed to have been leaked, we will notify users in a transparent manner," the company added.

Yonhap
tags cyberattack kyowon

More in Social Affairs

Former President Yoon smiles in court as special counsel recommends death penalty

Cyberattack at Kyowon exposes over 9 million user accounts to possible breach: Sources

Pet owners call for apartment complex to stop using deicing salt over animal health concerns

Global cruise lines set sail for Korea amid China-Japan tensions, K-culture boom

Korea adds 193,000 jobs in 2025: Data

Related Stories

Kyowon Group shuts down internal network after suspected ransomware attack

Hackers attempt to breach Korea's election commission: 'No damage occurred'

Hong Kong investigates Louis Vuitton data leak affecting 419,000

[Column] Beware the cheap coder

Coinbase warns of up to $400 million hit from cyberattack
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)