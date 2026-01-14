Global cruise lines set sail for Korea amid China-Japan tensions, K-culture boom
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 08:53
Global cruise lines are increasingly steering toward Korea, driven by the growing influence of Korean content and geopolitical tensions between China and Japan, which are directing cruise operators to adjust their routes.
With a rare cruise tourism boom on the horizon, Korea’s port and tourism industries are mobilizing to assess their capacity for handling large vessels and maximize the opportunity.
A total of 843 cruise ship calls are scheduled at Busan, Incheon and Jeju ports this year — 420 in Busan, 348 in Jeju and 75 in Incheon, according to port authorities on Tuesday.
That marks a 51.62 percent increase from last year’s 556 calls, with the number of cruise calls more than doubling in both Busan and Incheon. As inquiries continue to come in, the total is expected to grow further.
A key reason for the increase is China’s “Japan restriction order," an informal limit on tourism and content involving Japan, which is prompting Chinese cruise operators to choose Korea as an alternative destination.
At Busan Port, the number of Chinese cruise ship calls surged from just eight last year to 173 this year. About 70 percent of cruise arrivals at Incheon are also from China.
Major vessels such as the 77,000-ton Dream and 102,000-ton Vision, operated by Tianjin Dongfang International Cruises, and the 136,000-ton Magic City from Adora Cruises, now regularly call at ports in Busan, Incheon and Jeju after departing from Shanghai and Tianjin.
“China has long been a heavyweight in Northeast Asia’s cruise tourism market,” said a spokesperson for Incheon Port Authority. “Since a Chinese cruise ship returned to Incheon for the first time in five years in September last year, calls have been steadily increasing. With China-Japan diplomatic tensions continuing, cruise lines are adjusting their routes and sending more inquiries our way.”
The global popularity of Korean content is also making more worldwide cruises to include Korea in their itineraries. On Monday, the 69,000-ton AIDAdiva, operated by Germany’s AIDA Cruises, docked at Busan Port with about 2,000 passengers on board.
Cruise tourism is steadily on the rise in Korea. The number of cruise tourists jumped from about 170,000 before the Covid-19 pandemic to 730,000 in 2024, according to Korea Tourism Data Lab and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. At this pace, the annual number of cruise tourists could surpass 1 million.
A typical cruise ship docks for eight to 12 hours, during which time passengers tour nearby attractions. Port authorities collect fees based on a vessel’s tonnage and time spent docked, including port entry, berthing, anchorage and terminal usage charges.
The AIDAdiva, which docked for 12 hours, paid approximately 20 million won ($13,560) in facility fees, including use of the cruise terminal, according to the Busan Port Authority.
On average, port facility fees amount to 15 million won per call for a 100,000-ton ship, and as passenger numbers grow, revenue from cruise terminal usage — typically between 6,000 and 10,000 won per person — increases accordingly.
The economic impact on local communities is significant. The Jeju provincial government estimates that a single cruise call carrying 3,000 passengers generates around 800 million won in economic effects.
“Cruise ship arrivals serve as gateways to revitalize the local economy,” said a Busan Port Authority official.
In addition to short visits, more cruises are now including overnight stays in Korea. Royal Caribbean’s 168,000-ton Spectrum of the Seas and Adora Cruises’ 85,000-ton Adora Mediterranea, both departing from China, have included overnight stops in Incheon in their itineraries.
A total of 13 overnight cruise calls are planned for this year — up 160 percent from last year’s total of five, according to the Incheon Port Authority.
Experts say cruise tourism offerings must cater to passengers' unique needs.
“Cruise tourists generally spend only half a day in a city, so local governments must improve connections between attractions and optimize tourist flows to maximize economic impact,” said Nam Jang-woo, a professor of hotel and tourism management at Ansan University. “Strategically developing customized content and cruise attraction strategies will also be essential.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SUK-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
