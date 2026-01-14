 Korea adds 193,000 jobs in 2025: Data
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korea adds 193,000 jobs in 2025: Data

Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 08:44
Job seekers look at listings at an employment fair at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Dec. 2, 2025. [NEWS1]

Job seekers look at listings at an employment fair at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Dec. 2, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
Korea added more than 190,000 jobs in 2025, maintaining on-year employment growth at the 100,000 level for the second consecutive year, data showed Wednesday.
 
The number of employed people increased 193,000, or 0.7 percent, from a year earlier to 28.77 million last year, according to the data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.
 

Related Article

 
Job creation had been more robust in the immediate post-pandemic period, with 816,000 new positions added in 2022. However, the pace slowed to 327,000 in 2023 and weakened further in 2024, when only 159,000 jobs were added.
 
In December alone, the country added 168,000 jobs from a year earlier, sharply down from the 225,000 increase recorded in November.

Yonhap
tags job korea

More in Social Affairs

Pet owners call for apartment complex to stop using deicing salt over animal health concerns

Global cruise lines set sail for Korea amid China-Japan tensions, K-culture boom

Korea adds 193,000 jobs in 2025: Data

Lee's panda push could signal potential boon for Gwangju and diplomacy

쿠팡 창업자 김범석의 침묵이 전하는 메시지

Related Stories

Job searching

Job gains slow for 2nd month in May despite record high job rate

Korea adds 136,000 jobs in February with construction, manufacturing jobs sharply down

Korea adds more than 120,000 jobs in November, slightly up from October

Korea’s job growth slows in 2024 with manufacturing, retail and youth hires hit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)