 Man arrested after allegedly stabbing security guard at insurance company building
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 16:59
The Seoul Jongno Police Station logo is seen at the precinct's office in central Seoul in this file photo from 2019. [YONHAP NEWS TV]

A man was arrested on Wednesday after stabbing a security guard during an argument over terminating an insurance policy at an insurance company building in central Seoul, police said.
 
The suspect stabbed the guard once in the waist with a knife on the second floor of the LINA Life Insurance building in Jongno District at around 2:30 p.m., according to police.
 

The injured guard was taken to a hospital and remained conscious, but authorities have yet to determine the severity of the injuries.
 
The Jongno Police Precinct arrested the suspect at the scene at approximately 2:35 p.m.
 
Investigators are reviewing witness testimony and surveillance camera footage to establish the exact circumstances of the incident. Police designated the case as a major incident and said they would conduct a swift investigation.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
