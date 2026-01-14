Man arrested after allegedly stabbing security guard at insurance company building
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 16:59
A man was arrested on Wednesday after stabbing a security guard during an argument over terminating an insurance policy at an insurance company building in central Seoul, police said.
The suspect stabbed the guard once in the waist with a knife on the second floor of the LINA Life Insurance building in Jongno District at around 2:30 p.m., according to police.
The injured guard was taken to a hospital and remained conscious, but authorities have yet to determine the severity of the injuries.
The Jongno Police Precinct arrested the suspect at the scene at approximately 2:35 p.m.
Investigators are reviewing witness testimony and surveillance camera footage to establish the exact circumstances of the incident. Police designated the case as a major incident and said they would conduct a swift investigation.
