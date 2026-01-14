One dies, three injured in ambulance-truck collision in Andong
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 20:50
A 119 ambulance transporting a patient collided with a truck on Yeongga Bridge in Andong, North Gyeongsang, at around 1:13 p.m. on Wednesday.
The patient in the ambulance was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the hospital. The patient had been en route from Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang, to a hospital in Andong after experiencing symptoms of hypoglycemia.
Of the three firefighters from the Cheongsong Fire Station who were also in the ambulance, one suffered serious injuries and two others suffered minor injuries. All were taken to a hospital in downtown Andong.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident by questioning the ambulance driver and witnesses.
