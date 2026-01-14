Pet owners call for apartment complex to stop using deicing salt over animal health concerns
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 09:23
Pet owners at an apartment complex have sparked controversy by requesting not to use of deicing salt, or calcium chloride, on walking trails inside the complex, citing concerns over pets' health.
On Tuesday, a post appeared on an online community, criticizing dog owners for making such a request.
Some residents who own dogs collectively filed a complaint with the apartment management office, asking that deicing salt not be used on walking trails within the complex, according to the post’s author.
The pet owners argued that “calcium chloride can burn or cause pain to dogs’ paws,” and requested that it only be applied to driveways and main pedestrian paths — not to the walking trails.
“The pet owners said the walking paths are mostly flat and not heavily used in snowy weather, so there’s no need to apply salt there,” the poster wrote. “They even asked whether the management office would take responsibility if their dogs got hurt.”
When the management office responded that skipping deicing could lead to accidents, the pet owners reportedly suggested using only a minimal amount.
“I get that they want to let their dogs off their leash on the trails when it snows, but it’s really selfish,” the poster wrote. “There’s been a heated back-and-forth in the apartment complex’s group chat.”
Most online commenters sided with safety concerns, criticizing the pet owners’ request as excessive.
“Safety should come first,” one user wrote. “Elderly people could get seriously hurt if they slip.”
“If you’re not going to shovel the snow yourself, you shouldn’t prevent deicer use,” said another comment.
“If you’re worried about your dog’s health, have them wear booties or socks,” wrote another.
Still, some defended the pet owners, saying calcium chloride pose other risks to animals.
“If dogs ingest snow containing deicer or get it in their eyes, it can be dangerous,” one user wrote. “There needs to be an alternative.”
Calcium chloride, commonly used as a deicer in winter, creates a highly concentrated brine that can melt snow quickly. While brief contact is generally harmless for healthy skin, dogs with cuts, eczema or other paw issues may experience pain or worsening inflammation.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)