Police agency increases drug-impaired driving penalties to level of drunk driving punishments
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 21:34
Drivers who refuse police drug tests will face criminal penalties starting in April, with punishment for drug-impaired driving set to match that of drunk driving.
The Korean National Police Agency said Wednesday that a revision to the Road Traffic Act, set to take effect on April 2, will introduce a new offense for refusing drug testing.
“Police will have the authority to stop drivers suspected of being under the influence of drugs and demand testing on the spot,” the agency said.
Under the revised law, those caught driving while impaired by drugs could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($13,600). This doubles the current maximum fine of 10 million won and also increases the prison sentence by two years. Those who refuse testing may also face separate penalties.
The substances covered under the law include narcotics, psychotropic substances, marijuana and hallucinogens. But police clarified that individuals will not be penalized simply for taking legally prescribed medication.
“Whether someone is fit to drive depends on their physical condition, not just the fact that they took medication,” the agency said. “If a person shows signs of impaired judgment, slowed reflexes, or difficulty operating the steering wheel or brakes, they may be subject to enforcement.”
Police said it is difficult to set a fixed time frame — such as three or six hours — after which it is safe to drive following medication use.
“The effects of drugs vary widely depending on the individual,” police said. “What matters is whether the person is physically and mentally fit to drive at the time.”
To prevent drug-impaired driving, authorities advised drivers to check with doctors or pharmacists about driving safety when receiving prescriptions, to carefully read any warnings on packaging and to allow enough time after taking drowsiness-inducing medications before getting behind the wheel.
Drug-impaired driving is on the rise. According to the agency, authorities revoked 237 licenses last year due to drug-related violations, a 45.4 percent increase compared to 2024. Drug-related traffic accidents totaled 75 cases in 2025, with 31 involving narcotics and 44 involving other medications.
“Drug-impaired driving is as dangerous as drunk driving, but public awareness is still lacking,” said Kim Ho-seung, director of the Life Safety and Traffic Bureau at the Korean National Police Agency. “All drugs have side effects. If you’re not feeling well, you should not be driving.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)