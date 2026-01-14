Police place travel ban on DP lawmaker after illicit payment allegations
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 20:50
Police on Wednesday imposed a travel ban on liberal Democratic Party Rep. Kim Byung-kee over allegations that he accepted illicit payments in connection with his party nomination.
The travel ban applies to five people: Kim; his wife, identified only by her surname Lee; Lee Ji-hee, vice chair of the Dongjak District council and known to be close to Kim; and two former Dongjak District council members who wrote a petition claiming they had handed money to Kim.
Kim is suspected of receiving 10 million won ($6,800) and 20 million won, respectively, from the two former council members ahead of the 2020 general election, then returning the money. Lee is believed to have been involved in delivering the cash.
Kim’s side has reportedly strongly denied the allegations, calling them “a baseless smear raised ahead of the general election.”
Police on the same day conducted raids at six locations — including Kim’s home, his constituency office, his office at the National Assembly members’ office building, Lee’s home and the Dongjak District council and the home of Kim’s second son — and secured relevant materials.
Police are expected to analyze the seized evidence and summon Kim for questioning once the initial review is completed.
