Viral post warns about accepting 'free skincare treatments' in Gangnam
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 16:28
A growing marketing tactic in southern Seoul's Gangnam District has been drawing complaints, as promoters approach young women, offer them “free skincare treatments” and then pressure them into making costly purchases.
A post on X warning people to “walk away no matter what” if they are offered a free trial at a skin clinic near Gangnam Station was uploaded on Jan. 7 and spread quickly. As of Wednesday, it had logged more than 3 million views.
The user wrote that promoters may try to lure students by saying the offer is part of a special promotion, but “it’s all to get you to pay.” They added that the staff “drag you into a consultation room in an instant,” which makes young adults who are unfamiliar with such sales tactics — and who struggle to say no — easy victims.
“[The promoters] are friendly middle-aged women, but their speaking skills are no joke,” the post read. “If you hesitate, you’ll end up in the consultation room. If you’re timid and don’t know how to refuse, you’ll feel like you have no choice but to pay for something.”
Other online users also shared their similar experiences. One wrote, “When I came to my senses, I was sitting in a dermatology clinic consultation room.” After they tried to avoid paying by insisting, “I don’t have money” and “I’ll come back with my mom tomorrow,” the staff allegedly began to insult their looks.
According to eyewitness accounts, “close-contact marketing” has become more common around Gangnam, with promoters grabbing people by the arm or keeping them from leaving a consultation room until they agree to pay for a product or service.
While those targeted have described the experience as startling and unpleasant, these tactics are currently not considered illegal unless they involve assault or intimidation. For a coercion charge to apply, there must be a threat of harm serious enough to instill fear.
Even if someone ends up paying for a skincare treatment on the spot, they can still cancel the service, though a penalty fee may apply. Physical products such as cosmetics can be difficult to return once opened or used.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
