Yangyang County residents pushing back against rumors hurting tourism, business
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 22:23
Large banners and handwritten posters were strung along roads and outside shops near Ingu Beach in Yangyang County on Wednesday, urging a probe into what residents say are false rumors that have hurt the area's reputation as a beach and surfing destination.
Messages printed on the banners read “Yangyang is being vilified by distorted stories” and “Fake news is hurting Yangyang.”
The coastal county in Gangwon, situated on Korea’s east coast, is known for its beaches but has also gained a reputation as a party destination in recent years.
In 2023, an online user claimed that a woman visiting a surfing beach in Yangyang had been sexually assaulted by a group of foreign tourists. Police later determined the claim was false.
QR codes attached to the posters link to a video titled “[Urgent sharing] The truth behind organized online opinion manipulation aimed at bringing down Yangyang,” which addresses online rumors that have circulated about the county.
The video argues that such allegations, which spread widely online, were based on unverified information presented in a sensational manner and contributed to damage to the area’s image.
Yangyang County last summer filed a police complaint over the alleged spread of false information, after consulting residents. But in October 2025, police decided not to forward the case to prosecutors, citing insufficient grounds for charges.
According to the county, police acknowledged that an anonymous individual posted false claims online that could harm the region’s image. However, investigators said the posts did not name a specific business or identifiable group of victims, making it difficult to establish victim specificity.
Police also found it hard to draw a direct causal link between damage to the area’s overall image and financial losses suffered by individual businesses.
Local merchants dispute that assessment, saying the rumors spread widely online and left Yangyang with a negative image that led to a sharp drop in visitors.
Residents say they abandoned hopes long ago for a year-end and New Year tourism boost tied to sunrise and sunset events. They also describe a growing problem of vacant commercial properties near the beach.
Shops around Ingu Beach display notices seeking tenants, residents said, adding that some landlords have cut rents by nearly half but still struggle to find occupants.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
