 Yangyang County residents pushing back against rumors hurting tourism, business
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Yangyang County residents pushing back against rumors hurting tourism, business

Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 22:23
A banner that disputes ″false rumors" about Yangyang County is seen on a building near Ingu Beach in Yangyang County, Gangwon. [YONHAP]

A banner that disputes ″false rumors" about Yangyang County is seen on a building near Ingu Beach in Yangyang County, Gangwon. [YONHAP]

 
Large banners and handwritten posters were strung along roads and outside shops near Ingu Beach in Yangyang County on Wednesday, urging a probe into what residents say are false rumors that have hurt the area's reputation as a beach and surfing destination.
 
Messages printed on the banners read “Yangyang is being vilified by distorted stories” and “Fake news is hurting Yangyang.” 
 

Related Article

 
The coastal county in Gangwon, situated on Korea’s east coast, is known for its beaches but has also gained a reputation as a party destination in recent years.
 
In 2023, an online user claimed that a woman visiting a surfing beach in Yangyang had been sexually assaulted by a group of foreign tourists. Police later determined the claim was false.
 
QR codes attached to the posters link to a video titled “[Urgent sharing] The truth behind organized online opinion manipulation aimed at bringing down Yangyang,” which addresses online rumors that have circulated about the county. 
 
The video argues that such allegations, which spread widely online, were based on unverified information presented in a sensational manner and contributed to damage to the area’s image.
 
Yangyang County last summer filed a police complaint over the alleged spread of false information, after consulting residents. But in October 2025, police decided not to forward the case to prosecutors, citing insufficient grounds for charges.
 
According to the county, police acknowledged that an anonymous individual posted false claims online that could harm the region’s image. However, investigators said the posts did not name a specific business or identifiable group of victims, making it difficult to establish victim specificity.
 
Police also found it hard to draw a direct causal link between damage to the area’s overall image and financial losses suffered by individual businesses.
 
Local merchants dispute that assessment, saying the rumors spread widely online and left Yangyang with a negative image that led to a sharp drop in visitors.
 
Residents say they abandoned hopes long ago for a year-end and New Year tourism boost tied to sunrise and sunset events. They also describe a growing problem of vacant commercial properties near the beach.
 
Shops around Ingu Beach display notices seeking tenants, residents said, adding that some landlords have cut rents by nearly half but still struggle to find occupants.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags korea gangwon yangyang

More in Social Affairs

Yangyang County residents pushing back against rumors hurting tourism, business

Police agency increases drug-impaired driving penalties to level of drunk driving punishments

Police detain teenager for bomb threats against KT, train stations and broadcasters

One dies, three injured in ambulance-truck collision in Andong

Police place travel ban on DP lawmaker after illicit payment allegations

Related Stories

Massive sinkhole discovered at construction site in Yangyang, Gangwon

Beach businesses booming as pandemic restrictions lifted

Visa-free tourists being allowed back to Jeju, Yangyang

5 die in chopper crash in Gangwon

Endangered snake found abandoned in hotel room rescued by authorities
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)