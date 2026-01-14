 It still feels like midnight.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

It still feels like midnight.

Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
Despite pushing through the expulsion of former party leader Han Dong-hoon, a move widely seen as settling scores with an internal rival, the situation for Yoon Suk Yeol has not improved. As the People Power Party’s pro-Yoon leadership moved to oust Han, Yoon himself stood in court facing prosecutors’ request for the death penalty on insurrection charges. The contrast underscored the futility of internal purges, exposing a party consumed by factional conflict while its former leader’s legal jeopardy deepened, with no political or legal relief in sight. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

It still feels like midnight.

Expelled and nominated

Nothing Left…

Be the sacrificial offering

Gold hunt on winter beach

Related Stories

Be the sacrificial offering

A no-lose hand

Going from bad to worse

Preventing child abuse together

What?…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)