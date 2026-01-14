More in Olympic Sports

Sports shooters Ban Hyo-jin and Yang Ji-in rely on mindset for results ahead of Asian Games

Chloe Kim says she's 'good to go' for Olympics despite labrum tear in shoulder

How Olympians view success and failure, and what we can learn from them

Anyang's Kim Sang-wook sets Asia League career points record with goal in 2-1 win against Red Eagles

Jang Woo-jin downs another WTT heavyweight to reach first singles final in Doha