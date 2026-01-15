Retail investors flock to buy dollars as won's value continues to drop

BOK signals an end to rate cut cycle as won shows sustained weakness

Kospi almost hits 4,800 at close, won rebounds

U.S. treasury secretary's rare public remarks help lift won in first daily gain this year

Related Stories

Won-dollar exchange rate hits 1,320 for first time in more than 13 years

Won hits another decade-plus low against the dollar Wednesday

Won-dollar exchange rate soars to 1,460 range for first time in seven months

Korea, U.S. holding separate talks on exchange rates, Finance Ministry says

Authorities begin talks on extending currency swap deal with NPS