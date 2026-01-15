More in Industry

Audi Korea to launch new A6 sedan and Q3 SUV, credits balanced focus for 18% sales growth in 2025

Hyundai Palisade wins North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

Why the AI bubble isn't a bubble at all, explains Merck’s next chairman

Celltrion to internalize U.S. production with $18B investment in New Jersey facility

Four carmakers to recall over 340,000 vehicles due to faulty parts