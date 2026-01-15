Audi Korea to launch new A6 sedan and Q3 SUV, credits balanced focus for 18% sales growth in 2025
Audi Korea will launch the new A6 sedan and Q3 SUV in Korea this year, continuing the German automaker’s two-pronged strategy focusing on both internal combustion engine cars and EVs.
Audi Korea believes the focus on both EV and conventional gas vehicles fuelled its 18 percent sales growth in 2025.
“As the market accelerates towards electrification, Audi has refused to see the future as a one-size-fits-all solution; instead, we have maintained a balanced portfolio,” Audi Korea’s executive director Steve Cloete said during Thursday’s media event in southern Seoul.
In addition to the A6 and Q3, Audi Korea will also showcase models “currently not available in the market,” he said.
Cloete emphasized that Audi’s two-track structure, whereby the automaker releases both traditional engine-based lineups, such as the A5 and Q5, alongside electrified lineups Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron, paid off in Korea, as the company experienced an 18.2 percent year-on-year growth and 26.6 percent EV sales growth in 2025, with EV sales accounting for 40 percent of the company’s total sales.
This year, the German automaker will be releasing the all-new Audi A6 and the all-new third-generation Audi Q3.
The A6, with sales of over 122,000 units across all generations, was recognized as the best-selling and “most beloved” Audi model in Korea.
“The new generation of the A6 builds on this legacy while clearly pointing to Audi’s future through advanced digital technologies, improved efficiency and a more refined driving experience,” Cloete said.
Audi Korea also teased the launch of the compact SUV Q3, which the company expects to boost sales in Korea.
Cloete also hinted that Audi will be collaborating with a local company to improve its navigation systems. Notably, both Mercedes-Benz and BMW incorporated TMAP into their navigation systems to improve accuracy and provide more frequent database updates.
“The answer is yes, but we are still in early development,” Cloete said, answering a question from the press. “We are hoping to see it in our life cycle change of some of the newer models very soon. I can’t say yet who, but we are deeply investigating it.”
With Tesla and other EV-focused automakers gaining market share in Korea, Audi Korea said it was also confident about its growth this year.
“You will see further growth from Audi Korea this year,” Cloete said. “Obviously, the most important thing is that we are now introducing our A6, which is the single largest segment — the C-sedan segment — in the market.” The A6 competes with models such as the Genesis G80, Mercedes-Benz E-class and BMW 5 Series.
“We'll be introducing models that are currently not available in the market as core models for us in the future. So we will keep growing,” Cloete said.
