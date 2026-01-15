Four carmakers to recall over 340,000 vehicles due to faulty parts

Hyundai Motor, Porsche Korea, and two other automakers will voluntarily recall more than 340,000 vehicles in Korea to address various component defects, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Thursday.The four companies, including Kia Corp. and Mercedes-Benz Korea, are recalling a combined 344,073 vehicles across 74 models, according to the Transport Ministry.The recalls were issued to address several defects, including a faulty continuously variable transmission system in Hyundai Motor's Avante compact car, software problems in the infotainment control system of Mercedes-Benz's E200 sedan and a defective surround-view camera system in the Porsche Cayenne sport utility vehicle, the ministry said.Vehicle owners can check whether their vehicles are subject to the recall by visiting the government website at www.car.go.kr or by calling 080-357-2500.Yonhap