Naver, NC consortiums eliminated from gov't AI foundation model competition

Two AI consortiums led by Naver Cloud and NC AI have been eliminated from a government-led competition in selecting developers for Korea's homegrown AI foundation models, according to the Science Ministry Thursday.The ministry announced the results of the first round of evaluations in the competition to develop state-funded foundation models for the country's future AI infrastructure.The three remaining teams are led by SK Telecom, LG AI Research and Upstage.An AI foundation model refers to a large-scale system trained on broad data that can be used to perform a wide range of tasks, with the government seeking to foster homegrown models in line with a vision to become one of the world's top three AI powerhouses.The ministry said it plans to later pick one additional candidate consortium to join the competition.The National IT Industry Promotion Agency, which oversees the project, plans to pick two teams for the project by the end of this year.Yonhap