Singer Kim Jang-hoon says goal is to cumulatively donate more than $1 billion before dying
Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 21:22
Singer Kim Jang-hoon — who is well-known as a philanthropist — said that his personal goal is to cumulatively donate 2 trillion won ($1.36 billion) before he dies. He added that his dream is to ensure that no child in Korea goes hungry.
Earlier this week, a 20-minute video, the name of which translates to “All I have is 2 million won in the bank. Why Kim Jang-hoon keeps donating even when he’s broke,” was posted on YouTube. In the video, Kim and fellow singer Sean visit an alternative school for students with borderline intellectual functioning, delivering donated supplies.
“Three or four years ago, I realized that I had a goal for the first time in my life: to make sure that no child in this country has to go hungry by the time I die,” Kim said in the video.
“I’ve gone hungry myself, and I know that after two days without food, you start stealing,” he continued. “I’ve lived through both wealth and poverty, and I’ve come to realize that while money can prevent misfortune, it can’t define happiness.”
Kim noted that some of his fans have urged him to stop donating so much.
“But I’m [financially] comfortable right now,” he said with a laugh.
“There’s nothing inconvenient about my life. I’m satisfied with the food I eat, the clothes I wear and the bed I sleep in. And starting next year, I’ll be able to ride the subway for free,” he said, referring to Korea’s welfare policy, in which people aged 65 and older are eligible for free subway rides in most cities.
“Maybe I seem unstable to others, but I feel neither anxious nor uncomfortable,” he added.
“True happiness only comes from sharing. People sometimes ask me why I donate. I don’t really know. I just do it. I enjoy it.”
When asked about his donation goal, he replied, “Two trillion won.”
Kim has donated over 20 billion won to date. In a 2024 interview with JTBC, when asked about that figure, he said, “Considering how much I’ve earned, I sometimes feel like I haven’t done enough. You only live once. I want to make a lot of money and do everything I can to make sure there are no hungry children left in Korea.”
