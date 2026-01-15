The Black Label, gat and Buldak Ramen recognized for promoting Korean culture globally
Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 19:05
- JIN EUN-SOO
The Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI) awarded The Black Label, gat (the Korean traditional hat worn by men) and Buldak Ramen for playing a significant role in expanding Korea’s global appeal in 2025.
The ceremony for the 22nd Korea Image Awards, hosted by the CICI, took place at The Westin Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday.
The Korea Image Stepping Stone Award was handed to The Black Label, a Korean music label that participated in producing the original soundtrack for Netflix's hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025). The institute recognized the label for acting as a “stepping stone” in establishing K-pop as a global mass culture.
“We were lucky to have participated in a great project like 'KPop Demon Hunters' to be able to receive an amazing award like this,” said Jeong Kyung-in, the CEO of The Black Label, at the award ceremony.
“When we first participated in this project, we didn't expect this big of a response. We feel honored to have participated in an animated movie that reflects Korean culture and caused a global stir. We will continue to do our main job, which is to make good music and manage actors and to contribute to the growth of Korea's culture industry.”
The Korea Image Firestone Award was given to the gat, which has shown potential to bring Korea's heritage to a global audience through its modern reinterpretation.
The heritage of the gat gained attention last year after it was shown fashionably worn by the fictional K-pop boy band Saja Boys from “KPop Demon Hunters.”
Actor-author Cha In-pyo, who received the award on behalf of the gat, said, “The gat may look light and comfortable, but when I wore one while filming the period drama 'Myeongga' [2010], I realized that it becomes tilted or falls off whenever a person moves their head. I felt that the gat wasn't an accessory but a tool that makes people reflect on their attitude and mindset.”
Samyang Food's Buldak Ramen, well-known for its extreme spiciness and wide range of flavors, was granted the Harmony Pebble Award.
“Samyang Foods only focused on ramyeon [instant noodles] since its foundation in 1961,” said Kim Jung-soo, the vice chair of the company.
“Since then, we've experienced many [...] struggles, but Buldak Ramen helped us leap forward and overcome difficulties. It was launched in 2012 and became a new growth engine for the company. The award is called 'Pebble,' but it resonates greatly with me.”
The Korea Image Awards are given to figures, items or groups that have contributed significantly to promoting Korean culture globally. The award ceremony is attended by diplomatic delegations and opinion leaders from a wide range of fields, including economics, culture and entertainment, to highlight the importance of enhancing and spreading Korea’s image worldwide.
