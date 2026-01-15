Some gifted dogs can learn new toy names by eavesdropping on owners

'Petflation' expected to worsen in 2026, though gov't plans to offer owners financial support

The Black Label, gat and Buldak Ramen recognized for promoting Korean culture globally

Related Stories

K-pop agency The Black Label partners with Thailand's CP Group to find new talent

Meovv to release first album 'My Eyes Open VVide' in May

Meovv drops first EP, 'My Eyes Open VVide' — in pictures

The Black Label to launch first girl group Meovv this year

Entertainment agency, traditional hat and Samyang Foods vice chairman to be recognized at Korea Image Awards