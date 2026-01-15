Death penalty sought for former President Yoon, a stark warning against democratic backsliding (KOR)

At a sentencing hearing on an insurrection case held on Jan. 13 at the Seoul Central District Court, prosecutors sought the death penalty for former president Yoon Suk Yeol, the maximum punishment under Korean law. The case was heard by the court’s Criminal Division 25, presided over by Ji Gui-yeon. The charge of leading an insurrection carries only three possible sentences: death, life imprisonment or life imprisonment without parole. That a president elected by popular vote now faces a demand for capital punishment for allegedly dismantling the constitutional order is a grave moment for Korea’s democracy.Although Korea has not carried out an execution for decades, the special prosecutors’ decision to seek the death penalty carries weight. The team led by Cho Eun-seok said the Dec. 3, 2024, declaration of emergency martial law constituted a serious breach of the Constitution and that the defendant had directed the plot from planning through execution. Prosecutors argued that the case required the harshest possible punishment, citing the country’s past reckoning with military leaders Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae-woo and warning against a repeat of that tragic history. They added that there were no mitigating factors warranting leniency.Yoon’s legal team rejected the accusation, arguing that there was no intent to subvert the constitutional order and that the declaration of martial law was a legitimate act beyond judicial review. Under the Criminal Act, insurrection requires an uprising aimed at excluding state authority or disrupting the constitutional order in all or part of the nation’s territory. Whether the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law meets that definition is for the court to decide. Even so, the responsibility cannot be taken lightly when an elected president mobilizes the military beyond the limits of constitutional checks and balances.Particularly troubling was the deployment of troops to the National Election Commission under the pretext of investigating alleged election fraud. That act was unconstitutional, a point already made clear by the Constitutional Court of Korea in its impeachment ruling. Denials by Yoon’s camp and claims that the move was an “enlightenment decree” amount to sophistry.Yoon’s conduct during the trial has also drawn criticism. He appeared selectively in court and sought to shift responsibility onto military commanders who carried out his orders. While he expressed regret to senior officers when testifying at a military court last December, he never apologized for declaring martial law itself, insisting instead that it was a warning to a legislature he said had paralyzed governance.The Dec. 3, 2024, martial law was anachronistic and imposed high social costs, deepening divisions and undermining international confidence in Korea’s democracy. Whether the court ultimately imposes the death penalty is a judicial decision. Still, the prosecution’s demand should serve as a reminder that no elected authority should again wield military power to shake the foundations of democratic order. Former president Yoon, for his part, should stop evading responsibility and offer a sincere apology and reflection as a final duty to the public.어제(13일) 서울중앙지법 형사25부(재판장 지귀연 부장판사)에서 열린 내란 사건 결심공판에서 조은석 특별검사팀이 윤석열 전 대통령에게 법정 최고형인 사형을 구형했다. 윤 전 대통령에게 적용된 내란 우두머리 혐의는 법정형이 사형과 무기징역, 무기금고밖에 없는 중죄다. 국민의 손으로 뽑힌 대통령이 다른 범죄도 아닌 헌정을 파괴하는 내란을 주도한 혐의로 사형까지 구형받은 것 자체가 참담한 일이다.실제 한국이 사형을 집행하지 않는 나라임에도, 특검이 윤 전 대통령에게 법정 최고형인 사형을 구형했다는 것은 그 의미가 가볍지 않다. 특검은 이날 “12·3 비상계엄은 중대한 헌법 파괴 사건으로 피고인은 모의부터 실행까지 주도한 내란 우두머리”라며 “가장 극한 형벌로 대응해야 한다”고 사형 구형 이유를 밝혔다. 특검은 또 “전두환·노태우 세력을 단죄한 역사가 있음에도 피고인은 내란을 획책했다”며 “비극적 역사가 반복되지 않도록 신군부 세력보다 엄격한 단죄가 필요하다”고 설명했다. 이어 양형 조건에 비춰볼 때도 참작할 만한 감경 사유가 전혀 없다고 덧붙였다. 반면에 윤 전 대통령 측은 국헌 문란의 목적이 없었고, 계엄 선포는 정당한 행위로 사법 심사의 대상이 아니라고 주장했다. 형법상 내란죄가 성립하려면 대한민국 영토의 전부 또는 일부에서 국가 권력을 배제하거나 국헌을 문란하게 할 목적으로 폭동을 일으킨 것이 돼야 한다. 12·3 비상계엄이 형법상 내란 행위인지의 판단은 법원의 몫이다. 하지만 내란 성립 여부에 대한 사법부의 판단에 앞서, 선출된 대통령이 헌법이 보장한 권력 분립의 한계를 넘어 군을 동원했다는 사실만으로도 그 책임을 가볍게 볼 수 없다. 게다가 부정선거 의혹을 확인하겠다는 명분으로 중앙선거관리위원회에 군을 투입한 것도 용납될 수 없는 일이다. 이 자체가 위헌적인 것임은 헌법재판소의 탄핵 결정으로 이미 드러났다. 윤 전 대통령 측이 이를 부인하고 ‘계몽령’ 운운하는 것은 궤변일 뿐이다.재판 과정에서 보인 윤 전 대통령의 태도도 전직 국가원수의 품격과는 거리가 있었다. 재판에는 선택적으로 출석하고, 자신의 명령을 따른 장군들에게 책임을 떠넘기는 행태를 보였다. 윤 전 대통령은 지난해 12월 군사법원에 증인으로 출석해 “미안하다”는 말을 군 장성들에게 전했지만, 정작 비상계엄 선포 자체에 대한 사과는 끝내 하지 않았다. 대신 일관되게 국가 운영의 발목을 잡는 국회에 경고하기 위한 것이라고 주장했다. 위헌적 행동이 정당했다고 강변하는 또 다른 궤변이었을 뿐이다. 계엄의 정당성을 주장하는 논리에는 한때 동정적이던 일부 보수층조차도 등을 돌리고 있다는 점이 각종 여론조사에서도 드러나고 있다. 윤 전 대통령은 계엄의 명분으로 종북 반국가 세력 척결을 내세웠지만, 오히려 국민의힘과 보수세력이 내부 갈등으로 지리멸렬한 지경에 이르렀다.윤 전 대통령이 발동한 12·3 비상계엄은 시대착오적이었고, 한국 사회에 남긴 사회적 비용이 너무 컸다. 공동체가 갈라지고 민주주의에 대한 국제적 신뢰가 흔들린 대가까지 포함하면 한국 민주주의가 입은 상처는 훨씬 깊다. 실제 사형을 선고할 것인지는 재판부의 판단이지만 이번 구형은 선출된 권력이 군과 공권력을 동원해 민주주의의 기본 질서를 흔드는 일이 다시 있어서는 안 된다는 것을 일깨우는 계기가 돼야 한다. 윤 전 대통령도 더는 책임을 회피하지 말고 통렬한 사과와 반성을 하는 것이 국민에 대한 마지막 도리일 것이다.