Meanwhile : A scientist’s walk (KOR)

Walking is the slowest way to move, yet it is the way we encounter the most. As we walk, we take in scenery, register sounds and scents and quietly organize the flow of our thoughts. Science, too, gives walking a meaningful place. A steady walking rhythm activates the brain’s default mode network, a system associated with reflection and early-stage idea formation. When this network is engaged, the brain draws on past experience and accumulated knowledge to generate tentative ideas that can grow into free association and creative insight.Neuroscience research shows that the hippocampus becomes more active during walking, supporting memory formation and spatial awareness. The cues that emerge along a walking route help reconnect thoughts that had been scattered. For this reason, many scientists have said that better questions come to them on foot rather than at a desk.Charles Darwin famously built a gravel path near his home and called it his “thinking path,” walking it daily. In his notes, he wrote that he always turned to this path when sorting through complex ideas. Albert Einstein also believed walking was essential to clarity and creativity. While working at Princeton, he made a habit of walking about 2.4 kilometers to and from work each day.The value of walking is not limited to historical figures. One of the recipients of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Susumu Kitagawa of Japan, has pointed to walking as an important source of his scientific productivity, describing his morning walks as mental preparation rather than simple exercise. Academic research supports this view. A 2014 study by the Department of Education Psychology at Stanford University found that walking can increase creative output by as much as 60 percent.A walk does not need a clearly defined destination. What matters is not arriving quickly but moving slowly enough to notice unexpected scenes along the way. Science works in a similar fashion. New discoveries are less likely to come from a race for rapid results than from an attitude that carries questions forward while attentively observing what lies around us.This column aims to walk alongside science in that spirit. By moving at the same pace as its readers, it seeks to translate scientific thinking into the language of everyday life, so that science can become a tool for understanding the world more precisely and with greater warmth.산책은 가장 느린 이동이지만, 가장 많은 것을 만나는 방식이다. 우리는 걷는 동안 풍경을 보고 소리를 듣고, 냄새를 맡으며 생각의 흐름을 정리한다.과학적으로도 산책은 의미 있는 활동이다. 일정한 보행 리듬은 뇌의 ‘기본 모드 네트워크(MDN)’를 활성화한다. 기본 모드 네트워크가 활성화하면 뇌는 과거의 경험과 세계에 대한 지식을 바탕으로 초기 단계의 아이디어를 생산하고, 이는 자유로운 연상과 창의적인 생각으로 이어진다. 해마는 걷는 동안 활동이 증가해 기억 형성과 공간 인지에 관여하고, 걷는 길을 따라 떠오르는 단서들은 흩어진 생각을 다시 엮어 준다. 그래서 많은 과학자들이 책상보다 산책길에서 더 나은 질문을 떠올렸다고 말한다.찰스 다윈은 집 주변에 직접 만든 자갈길을 ‘생각의 길’이라 부르며 매일 걸었다. 그는 기록에서 “복잡한 생각을 정리할 때 반드시 이 길을 걸었다”고 남겼다. 아인슈타인은 걷기가 명료함과 창의력에 매우 중요하다고 믿었다. 그는 프린스턴대에서 일하는 동안 매일 2.4㎞를 걸어서 출퇴근하는 것을 일상에 포함시켰다. 2025년 노벨화학상 수상자인 키타가와 교수는 그의 성공의 비결로 ‘걷기’를 꼽았다. 그는 아침 산책을 즐겨 했으며, 이러한 산책이 단순한 신체 운동이 아니라 정신적인 준비라고 말한다. 2014년 스탠퍼드대 교육심리학과의 연구에 따르면 걷기는 창의성을 최대 60%까지 향상시키는 것으로 나타났다.산책은 목적지가 분명하지 않아도 괜찮다. 빠르게 도착하는 것보다 천천히 둘러보며 예상치 못한 장면을 만나는 과정이 중요하다. 과학도 마찬가지다. 성과 중심의 속도 경쟁보다 질문을 품고 주변을 살피는 태도가 새로운 발견을 만든다. 이 칼럼은 그런 과학의 걸음을 함께하려 한다. 독자들과 같은 속도로 걸으며 과학이 삶을 더 정확하고 따뜻하게 이해하는 도구가 되도록 과학의 문장을 생활의 언어로 번역해 보겠다.