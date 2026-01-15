Blackpink to come back with new EP 'Deadline' on Feb. 27
Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 09:50
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Blackpink will make its group comeback on Feb. 27 with a new EP titled "Deadline," YG Entertainment announced Thursday.
The agency unveiled a teaser on its official blog, introducing the upcoming release with the phrase “Blackpink 3rd Mini Album [Deadline].”
The EP “Deadline” takes its name from the group’s ongoing world tour, which began in July 2025 with a performance at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, where it became the first K-pop girl group to headline the venue.
The group last released the digital single “Jump” (2025), which topped the Billboard Global 200 chart, becoming its third No. 1 on the ranking.
YG Entertainment said it completed the EP's key production work, including filming the music video, early on and is focusing on refining the final product.
“We sincerely thank fans who have waited patiently for this comeback,” the agency said. “We’re preparing music of the highest quality and look forward to your continued support.”
Blackpink is currently wrapping up its "Blackpink World Tour [Deadline]," which includes 33 concerts in 16 cities. The group will perform at the Tokyo Dome in Japan from Friday to Sunday, followed by three more concerts at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong from Jan. 24 to 26.
