G-Dragon to perform at K-Spark in Malaysia festival on Jan. 31

Singer G-Dragon will return to Malaysia as a lead performer for the K-Spark in Malaysia 2026 festival on Jan. 31, agency Galaxy Corporation said on Thursday.
The festival will take place at Stadium Merdeka, a national landmark in Kuala Lumpur known as a symbol of Malaysian independence.
Organizers described G-Dragon as a key figure in the festival’s brand and highlighted his role in raising its profile.
His return to Malaysia comes about six months since his "Übermensch" world tour concert in the country.
G-Dragon previously performed in cities across Asia, drawing sold-out crowds and media attention.
In Vietnam last year, he performed in heavy rain — earning the nickname “Wet GD” — and local outlets called the show “one of the most intense nights in the country’s concert history.”
Following the festival in Malaysia, G-Dragon will hold his first solo meet and greet with fans from Feb. 6 to 8 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
