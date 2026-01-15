 G-Dragon to perform at K-Spark in Malaysia festival on Jan. 31
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

G-Dragon to perform at K-Spark in Malaysia festival on Jan. 31

Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 15:26
G-Dragon performs at the welcome dinner of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting at Lahan Select Gyeongju in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31, 2025. [YONHAP]

G-Dragon performs at the welcome dinner of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting at Lahan Select Gyeongju in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Singer G-Dragon will return to Malaysia as a lead performer for the K-Spark in Malaysia 2026 festival on Jan. 31, agency Galaxy Corporation said on Thursday. 
 
The festival will take place at Stadium Merdeka, a national landmark in Kuala Lumpur known as a symbol of Malaysian independence. 
 

Related Article

 
Organizers described G-Dragon as a key figure in the festival’s brand and highlighted his role in raising its profile. 
 
His return to Malaysia comes about six months since his "Übermensch" world tour concert in the country.
 
G-Dragon previously performed in cities across Asia, drawing sold-out crowds and media attention. 
 
In Vietnam last year, he performed in heavy rain — earning the nickname “Wet GD” — and local outlets called the show “one of the most intense nights in the country’s concert history.”
 
Following the festival in Malaysia, G-Dragon will hold his first solo meet and greet with fans from Feb. 6 to 8 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon concert Malaysia K-Spark in Malaysia 2026 festival

More in K-pop

'Show Me The Money' back after three-year hiatus with rappers from 32 regions

G-Dragon to perform at K-Spark in Malaysia festival on Jan. 31

Lightsum subunit to release cover version of BTOB's 'Beautiful Pain' as first single

Blackpink to come back with new EP 'Deadline' on Feb. 27

Kang Daniel to begin military service next month

Related Stories

G-Dragon headlines Head in the Clouds music festival

G-Dragon hands out garbage bags to Gyeonggi residents ahead of Goyang Stadium concert

Korea begins fifth round of free trade talks with Malaysia

G-Dragon, 2NE1's CL and DPR IAN to perform at 'The Spark' concert in Vietnam

$6,400 for a festival ticket? 'Madly Medley' organizers pull '1%' tier passes after pricing complaints
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)