Kang Daniel to begin military service next month

Singer Kang Daniel will begin his mandatory military service Feb. 9, his agency, ARA, said Thursday.The 29-year-old had signaled his plans for enlistment during a press showcase for his sixth EP in June last year, expressing his desire to show as much as he can as a singer before starting his service.Last month, he held his final fan concert in Seoul, an interactive show that combines performances and fan events, before his departure. All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve at least 18 months in the military in a country that faces security threats from North Korea.Kang Daniel debuted in 2017 and quickly rose to prominence as a member of the project boy group Wanna One. It was formed through Season 2 of the Mnet audition program "Produce 101" (2016-17). Following the group's activities, he continued to find success through various solo projects.While Wanna One disbanded at the end of 2018 after 18 months of activity, it is scheduled to be reunited for a reality show on the same TV channel in the first half of this year.According to media reports, Kang is currently discussing ways to appear in early portions of the program before enlisting.Yonhap