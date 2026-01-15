Jannabi frontman says former member reconciled with victim after bullying allegations
Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 16:34
Yoo Young-hyun, a former member of indie band Jannabi who halted his activities after being accused of school bullying, has reconciled with the victim, according to the band’s leader.
On Wednesday, Choi Jung-hoon, the frontman of Jannabi, shared a long post on the band’s online fan community site saying, “I once promised to speak openly about this one day, and I really wanted to keep that promise.”
The post was made visible only to a limited number of fans.
“This is something inseparable from Jannabi’s past,” Choi wrote. “I felt it was only right to let our fans know, so I took my time and wrote this carefully.”
He stated that Yoo had denied committing the specific acts that were listed in the initial accusations.
However, Choi added that Yoo chose to leave the band because “there was, in fact, a broader pattern of harm involving the entire class, and he felt responsible for it.”
“I had moments when I thought Young-hyun might spend the rest of his life in despair,” he wrote. “But I believed that if he took full responsibility and tried to communicate sincerely, the situation could one day be resolved, step by step.”
Choi explained that it took seven years to reach reconciliation out of respect for the victim’s feelings.
“I believe the severity of wrongdoing lies in the heart of the person who was hurt — and that’s how it should be,” Choi wrote. “That’s why we couldn’t rush the timing.”
He also addressed why they had delayed offering explanations, saying they had waited for the victim to feel ready to open up.
“This wasn’t something that could be immediately explained to everyone,” Choi wrote. “Even though I knew what needed to be done, emotions often got ahead of me. But the victim’s healing had to come first.”
Yoo is said to have sought out the main perpetrators who had caused the victim distress, obtained handwritten apologies from them and delivered them to the victim.
Choi also shared the victim’s response to Yoo’s apology. The victim said Yoo’s actions “went beyond a simple apology — they were an act of courage and responsibility.”
“I cried while reading his letter, not out of resentment or anger, but because it felt like a weight that had been trapped inside me for so long was finally being released,” the victim was quoted as saying by Choi. “His actions and sincerity seemed to untie the knots I hadn’t been able to untie myself.”
“I now forgive him from the heart,” the victim wrote. “I hope only good things come to the members of Jannabi moving forward.”
In closing, Choi reflected on the past five years.
“I’ve spent this time carrying the words you fans gave me that day — they’ve stayed with me painfully and deeply,” he said. “It was a time for me to reflect and better understand reality.”
“I hope each of us can begin a new chapter in life, wherever we are,” Choi added.
