Actor Lee Joo-been reveals her ID photo was exploited for multiple criminal scams

Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 15:34
Actor Lee Joo-been revealed that she was once summoned to court after her ID photo was misused by a criminal organization.
In a recent appearance on the YouTube channel “Life84,” a variety series run by webtoon artist and television personality Kian84, Lee shared how her identification photo led to unexpected distress.
She explained that while she initially saw it as a positive that her photo became widely known for having a “kind and honest-looking” face — traits favorable for an actor — the image was repeatedly exploited for scams, including insurance fraud and investment schemes.
In one case, a used-car dealer used her photo without permission. There have been multiple instances where scammers used her likeness in actual financial crimes.
One such scammer even forged a national ID using her photo and posed as “fake Lee Joo-been” to commit fraud, resulting in her being called to court.
In 2019, her ID photo was also repeatedly used in illegal sports betting sites and secondhand trade scams.
At the time, her agency was bombarded with inquiries asking whether Lee herself was involved in an investment scam, forcing them to issue public clarifications.
“You just look so trustworthy,” said Kian84 during the interview on the YouTube channel. “Even I feel like if you tried to sell me something, I’d believe it and buy it immediately.”
Lee has appeared in the tvN television drama series “Queen of Tears” (2024) and the film “The Roundup: Punishment” (2024).
