Despite int'l community's vocal criticism of Iran, Korean government's response largely muted
Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 19:07
- LIM JEONG-WON
As anti-government protests in Iran have continued for 18 days and reports suggest that at least 3,000 people have been killed, the Korean government has yet to release any ministerial-level statement save a short commentary from a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson on Thursday.
“Our government is deeply concerned about the recent protests in Iran, which have resulted in numerous casualties and destabilized the regional situation, and is closely monitoring the situation,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il said in statement released Thursday.
While Park’s commentary said that the Korean government “opposes any use of force against peaceful protests and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the situation,” the statement was belated and came as higher-level ministerial statements were lacking, in contrast to those issued by countries such as Australia, Canada and Japan.
Unarmed protesters in Iran have reportedly been gunned down indiscriminately by military and police forces, after which countries including the United States, Japan and European nations issued strong condemnations.
The international community has reacted with outrage, especially after large-scale crackdowns on Jan. 8 and Friday.
On Saturday, the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada and the European Union released a joint statement saying they “commend the bravery of the Iranian people as they stand up for their dignity and their fundamental right to peaceful protest,” and “strongly condemn the killing of protesters, the use of violence, arbitrary arrests and intimidation tactics by the Iranian regime against its own people.”
These countries are among Korea’s closest partners in upholding liberal democratic values.
The statement also urged Iranian security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated paramilitary Basij militia, to immediately halt their excessive and deadly use of force.
“The Iranian regime has the responsibility to protect its own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal,” the statement said.
Most protester deaths were the result of gunfire by IRGC members and Basij forces, which defend Iran’s theocratic regime, according to Iran International, a UK-based opposition media outlet.
Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi also issued a statement on Sunday expressing “deep concern over the deteriorating situation,” and said Japan “opposes any use of force against peaceful protesters and strongly urges an immediate end to the violence.”
On Tuesday, British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Parliament that she “condemns in the strongest of terms the horrendous and brutal killing of Iranian protesters.”
Cooper added that the UK is preparing legislation for a sweeping new round of sanctions against Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal as well.
“Save the names of the killers and abusers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. “They will pay a big price. I have canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops. Help is on its way.”
However, on Wednesday, Trump struck a more cautious tone, saying he had heard “they've said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place,” somewhat softening his earlier remarks.
Still, many observers expect Washington to pressure Tehran through sanctions or diplomatic means.
In contrast, the Korean government has remained silent on the situation. The only official actions so far have been internal coordination meetings — one held on Tuesday by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a, and another on Jan. 5 led by Consular Affairs Bureau Chief Yoon Joo-seok — aimed solely at checking the safety of Korean nationals in Iran. No separate statement has been issued about the crackdown itself.
This contrasts sharply with the vocal condemnations issued by major Western powers at the foreign minister level.
Some diplomatic observers speculate that Seoul may be prioritizing long-term relations with Tehran, including potential postcrisis investments, over taking a public stance.
This is despite Korea’s own history of democratic struggle — most notably the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement in 1980 — and its promotion of democratic resilience in the international arena since the end of martial law.
Reports from international media and human rights groups paint a grim picture of the situation in Iran.
The New York Times reported on Tuesday citing a senior Iranian health official that at least 3,000 people, including hundreds of security personnel, had died in the crackdown.
On the same day, CBS reported that sources inside Iran estimated the death toll from the protests could range from 12,000 to as high as 20,000.
There are also mounting reports that Iranian forces deliberately aimed at protesters’ heads and eyes. The New York Times reported that hospitals and streets in Tehran have been overwhelmed with gunshot victims and bodies with wounds to the head and chest — inflicted by automatic rifles and snipers.
The Iranian government has reportedly cut off communications nationwide since Jan. 8, making it difficult to assess the full-scale of casualties.
On Wednesday, Iran’s judiciary announced plans to swiftly prosecute and execute arrested protesters, raising alarm that detainees could be sentenced to death without due process.
The protests began in late December last year amid worsening economic conditions, including a plummeting currency and skyrocketing prices.
Despite the brutal response, protesters have continued to fill the streets nightly, chanting slogans aimed at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — including, “Death to the dictator.”
BY PARK HYUN-JU, LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
