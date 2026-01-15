 Despite int'l community's vocal criticism of Iran, Korean government's response largely muted
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Despite int'l community's vocal criticism of Iran, Korean government's response largely muted

Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 19:07
Iranians wave national flags during the funerals of more than 100 security forces personnel killed in recent protests in Tehran on Jan. 14. [AFP/YONHAP]

Iranians wave national flags during the funerals of more than 100 security forces personnel killed in recent protests in Tehran on Jan. 14. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
As anti-government protests in Iran have continued for 18 days and reports suggest that at least 3,000 people have been killed, the Korean government has yet to release any ministerial-level statement save a short commentary from a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson on Thursday.
 
“Our government is deeply concerned about the recent protests in Iran, which have resulted in numerous casualties and destabilized the regional situation, and is closely monitoring the situation,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il said in statement released Thursday.
 

Related Article

 
While Park’s commentary said that the Korean government “opposes any use of force against peaceful protests and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the situation,” the statement was belated and came as higher-level ministerial statements were lacking, in contrast to those issued by countries such as Australia, Canada and Japan.
 
Unarmed protesters in Iran have reportedly been gunned down indiscriminately by military and police forces, after which countries including the United States, Japan and European nations issued strong condemnations.
 
The international community has reacted with outrage, especially after large-scale crackdowns on Jan. 8 and Friday.
 
On Saturday, the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada and the European Union released a joint statement saying they “commend the bravery of the Iranian people as they stand up for their dignity and their fundamental right to peaceful protest,” and “strongly condemn the killing of protesters, the use of violence, arbitrary arrests and intimidation tactics by the Iranian regime against its own people.”
 
Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran, Iran on Jan. 8. [AP/YONHAP]

Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran, Iran on Jan. 8. [AP/YONHAP]

 
These countries are among Korea’s closest partners in upholding liberal democratic values.
 
The statement also urged Iranian security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated paramilitary Basij militia, to immediately halt their excessive and deadly use of force.
 
“The Iranian regime has the responsibility to protect its own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal,” the statement said.
 
Most protester deaths were the result of gunfire by IRGC members and Basij forces, which defend Iran’s theocratic regime, according to Iran International, a UK-based opposition media outlet.
 
Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi also issued a statement on Sunday expressing “deep concern over the deteriorating situation,” and said Japan “opposes any use of force against peaceful protesters and strongly urges an immediate end to the violence.”
 
On Tuesday, British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Parliament that she “condemns in the strongest of terms the horrendous and brutal killing of Iranian protesters.”
 
People take part in a rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran, in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 14. [AP/YONHAP]

People take part in a rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran, in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 14. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Cooper added that the UK is preparing legislation for a sweeping new round of sanctions against Iran.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal as well.
 
“Save the names of the killers and abusers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. “They will pay a big price. I have canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops. Help is on its way.”
 
However, on Wednesday, Trump struck a more cautious tone, saying he had heard “they've said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place,” somewhat softening his earlier remarks.
 
Still, many observers expect Washington to pressure Tehran through sanctions or diplomatic means.
 
In contrast, the Korean government has remained silent on the situation. The only official actions so far have been internal coordination meetings — one held on Tuesday by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a, and another on Jan. 5 led by Consular Affairs Bureau Chief Yoon Joo-seok — aimed solely at checking the safety of Korean nationals in Iran. No separate statement has been issued about the crackdown itself.
 
Iranian riot police stand guard as students protest in front of the British embassy in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 14. [EPA/YONHAP]

Iranian riot police stand guard as students protest in front of the British embassy in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 14. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
This contrasts sharply with the vocal condemnations issued by major Western powers at the foreign minister level.
 
Some diplomatic observers speculate that Seoul may be prioritizing long-term relations with Tehran, including potential postcrisis investments, over taking a public stance.
 
This is despite Korea’s own history of democratic struggle — most notably the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement in 1980 — and its promotion of democratic resilience in the international arena since the end of martial law.
 
Reports from international media and human rights groups paint a grim picture of the situation in Iran.
 
The New York Times reported on Tuesday citing a senior Iranian health official that at least 3,000 people, including hundreds of security personnel, had died in the crackdown.
 
On the same day, CBS reported that sources inside Iran estimated the death toll from the protests could range from 12,000 to as high as 20,000.
 
A woman lights a cigarette with fire from a burning picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Israelis rally in support of the nationwide protests happening in Iran, in Holon, Israel, on Jan. 14. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A woman lights a cigarette with fire from a burning picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Israelis rally in support of the nationwide protests happening in Iran, in Holon, Israel, on Jan. 14. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
There are also mounting reports that Iranian forces deliberately aimed at protesters’ heads and eyes. The New York Times reported that hospitals and streets in Tehran have been overwhelmed with gunshot victims and bodies with wounds to the head and chest — inflicted by automatic rifles and snipers.
 
The Iranian government has reportedly cut off communications nationwide since Jan. 8, making it difficult to assess the full-scale of casualties.
 
On Wednesday, Iran’s judiciary announced plans to swiftly prosecute and execute arrested protesters, raising alarm that detainees could be sentenced to death without due process.
 
The protests began in late December last year amid worsening economic conditions, including a plummeting currency and skyrocketing prices.
 
Despite the brutal response, protesters have continued to fill the streets nightly, chanting slogans aimed at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — including, “Death to the dictator.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK HYUN-JU, LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Iran protests statement Foreign Ministry IRGC

More in Diplomacy

Despite int'l community's vocal criticism of Iran, Korean government's response largely muted

China sells salmon raised in Yellow Sea structures, raising concerns about their possible dismantlement

Lee's summits in China, Japan a delicate exercise in 'managed stability'

Lee holds meeting with chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority

Lee-Takaichi agreement to investigate Chosei coal mine disaster welcomed by Japanese civic group

Related Stories

Foreign ministry checks protection measures for Koreans in Indonesia amid unrest

North calls U.S. 'destroyer of human rights' after Afghanistan pullout

Korea and Iran hold working-level talks on bilateral cooperation

Foreign Ministry issues travel warnings to some Middle East regions amid Israel-Iran hostilities

Korea-based Iranian model calls for international support of protesters in her home country
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)