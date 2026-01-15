 K-campus concludes fourth edition of university ambassador program, prepares for fifth
K-campus concludes fourth edition of university ambassador program, prepares for fifth

Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 23:47
Students who are part of the fourth batch of the Korea JoongAng Daily University Ambassadors Program take a group photo at JTBC's news studio in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 15. [PARK SANG-MOON]

K-campus concluded the fourth edition of the Korea JoongAng Daily University Ambassador program and is set to begin recruitment for its fifth batch soon. 
 
K-campus hosted a certification ceremony for students who completed the fourth Korea JoongAng Daily University Ambassadors program at the JoongAng Ilbo building in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Thursday.
 
A total of 25 students from 17 universities in 17 different countries participated in the fourth edition, which ran from September 2025 to January. After they received their certificates and celebrated their achievement, they had the opportunity to tour the JTBC studios and the Korea JoongAng Daily office.
 
The University Ambassadors program invites international students to produce content about their experience on K-campus, a platform run by the Korea JoongAng Daily that provides information on international student life in Korea.
 
K-campus also selected three students as the outstanding University Ambassadors of the fourth batch: Kyra Moonen, Lorena Gamarra and Vanshika Mittal.
 
“K-campus has been a helpful platform for me from even before I came to Korea, as well as during my application process,” said Mittal. “The topics we had to create content for were very diverse, and I also got to know about other universities through [that process]. Meeting other participants and reading about their experiences were also helpful, and I'm grateful for this experience.”
 
While the fourth edition of the program has come to an end, applications for the fifth batch will be open on K-campus from Jan. 26 through Feb. 8.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea K-campus international students

