PPP chief Jang begins hunger strike as party faces internal division over Han expulsion
Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 19:49
People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok began a hunger strike on Thursday to protest the ruling Democratic Party’s (DP) passage of the “second special counsel” bill and to press the government and ruling bloc to accept the opposition’s proposed special counsel into the Unification Church.
Observers say the move is also aimed at rallying internal support amid the ongoing controversy over the expulsion of former People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon.
Jang began his fast at 3:50 p.m. in the National Assembly’s main rotunda.
“I hope my hunger strike sends a clear message to the public about the DP’s unjust passage of the second special counsel bill and its refusal to accept the Unification Church probe,” Jang said.
“The government and ruling party are pushing for a special counsel targeting the opposition ahead of the June 3 local elections, while rejecting one that would put the ruling camp at a disadvantage,” said a close aide to Jang. “We can’t back down any further.”
Despite opposition from within the party, Jang reportedly said, “There’s no way out — I’ll continue fasting until the special counsel bill is accepted.”
Before beginning his fast, Jang had also delayed a decision on expelling Han.
“We won’t take any action on the ethics committee’s decision against Han until the appeals period ends,” Jang said during a Supreme Council meeting earlier that morning, citing the need to give Han time to explain his case, as Han has claimed procedural violations in the process.
However, the hunger strike and delay in disciplinary action are widely seen as attempts to ease internal tensions following the uproar over Han’s expulsion.
Members of the party’s first- and second-term lawmakers' “Alternative and Future” group met with Jang earlier that day, urging him not to approve the expulsion and to consider reducing the level of disciplinary action.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also voiced concern, writing on Facebook that “expulsion would lead to mutual destruction.”
On Wednesday, senior lawmakers within the PPP with little factional affiliation, including Rep. Kwon Young-se and Rep. Cho Bae-sook, criticized the move as excessive. Even Rep. Kim Dae-sik, Jang’s policy adviser, reportedly warned him that “political problems should be resolved politically.”
“The backlash from within and outside the party is stronger than Jang expected,” a party insider noted. “He may be trying to turn the tide by putting his body on the line, like during last year’s 24-hour filibuster.”
“Now that Jang has taken a step back, it’s time for Han to resolve the issue himself,” said another senior official.
Some speculate the delay is also a strategic move to limit the political fallout.
“If Han challenges the expulsion in court and Jang loses, it could give Han an opening to strike back,” one first-term lawmaker said.
Han’s camp has argued that the ethics committee violated procedure by demanding his appearance only a day before the Tuesday meeting. Han maintains that the entire process was unlawful.
Despite the hunger strike and the delay in disciplinary action, tensions remain high, as Han’s expulsion remains unresolved.
At a closed-door caucus on Thursday, around 10 lawmakers reportedly spoke out, saying both Jang and Han should resolve the conflict through politics, not legal or disciplinary means.
“We must not reduce internal conflict to punishment and expulsion,” said PPP Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun. “True leadership is about uniting the party while holding people accountable.”
Rep. Kwon Young-jin, while calling for a withdrawal of the expulsion, added that Han should also “acknowledge the damage caused and apologize to party members and the public, regardless of how unfair the situation may feel.”
However, pro-Han lawmakers, including Reps. Park Jeong-hun and Jung Sung-kook, argued that “the decision to expel Han should be reconsidered first, before asking for any change in his stance.”
Han’s lawyer Park Sang-soo said they do not plan to request a rehearing.
“It’s meaningless to appeal when the outcome is predetermined,” Park Sang-soo said. “We’ll take the matter to court instead.”
Meanwhile, PPP Rep. Bae Hyun-jin criticized Jang’s hunger strike on Facebook, saying, “The party leader is driving himself into a corner and jeopardizing his health. The worst-case scenario — one in which even our candidates are abandoned by voters — is almost too painful to imagine.”
Jang did not comment further on the expulsion issue that afternoon.
“The real question now is whether Jang will still push through the expulsion, despite confirming opposition within the party, or whether Han will take steps to defuse the situation himself,” a first-term lawmaker remarked.
