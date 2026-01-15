 Air quality to worsen through Friday as fine dust arrives from abroad
Air quality to worsen through Friday as fine dust arrives from abroad

Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 13:04
The greater Seoul region, as seen from Mount Inwang in Jongno District, central Seoul, is clouded in fine dust on Jan. 4. [BYUN SUN-GOO]

Air quality is expected to deteriorate nationwide on Thursday and Friday due to the influx of fine dust and yellow dust from abroad, with some areas likely to see ultrafine dust concentrations reach “very bad” levels.
 
On Thursday, fine dust levels are forecast to be “bad” in the greater Seoul area, inland Gangwon, the Chungcheong region, Gwangju and North Jeolla. Ultrafine dust (PM2.5) concentrations in southern Gyeonggi, the Chungcheong region and North Jeolla are expected to reach “very bad” levels late at night.
 

In southern Gyeonggi, Daejeon, Sejong and South Chungcheong, the average daily PM2.5 concentration is projected to exceed 50 micrograms per cubic meter — the threshold for emergency reduction measures — on both Thursday and Friday.
 
Even areas where fine dust is expected to remain at “moderate” levels should not let their guard down. In inland Gangwon, South Jeolla, Daegu and North Gyeongsang, air quality is forecast to worsen to “bad” levels starting late in the afternoon.  
 
In Busan, Ulsan, South Gyeongsang and Jeju, air quality is expected to worsen at night. PM10 concentrations are also forecast to temporarily reach “bad” levels in Gangwon, the Yeongnam region and Jeju in the late afternoon.
 
A shift in wind patterns is driving the worsening air quality. In the morning, fine dust from overseas is expected to flow in on southwesterly winds, followed by yellow dust originating from the Gobi Desert and Inner Mongolia riding in on northwesterly winds in the afternoon. The yellow dust will begin along the west coast and gradually spread southeast across the country.
 
Air quality is not expected to improve significantly on Friday, with poor conditions likely to persist nationwide.
 
Pohang, North Gyeongsang is seen clouded in fine dust on Jan. 4. [NEWS1]

Meanwhile, rain or snow is forecast through the morning in the central region, the Honam region, parts of the Yeongnam region and Jeju. A low-pressure system approaching from the north is drawing in relatively warm southwesterly winds, leading to milder temperatures and mostly rain.
 
While the expected precipitation and snowfall will be light, ground temperatures are likely to remain below freezing in many areas, raising the risk of freezing rain and black ice on roads. Drivers are advised to exercise caution.
 
Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages for the time being. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, temperatures in major cities were 3.1 degrees Celsius (37.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul, 6.7 degrees Celsius in Incheon, 10.7 degrees Celsius in Daejeon and Gwangju, 1.0 degree Celsius in Daegu, 8.9 degrees Celsius in Ulsan and 11.3 degrees Celsius in Busan. Daytime highs are expected to range from 5 to 17 degrees Celsius.
 
People are seen crossing a street in central Seoul as fine dust levels were at ″bad″ on Dec. 29, 2025. [NEWS1]

Strong winds are also expected. Wind gusts could exceed 55 kilometers per hour (34 miles per hour) in eastern regions, the southern coast, South Chungcheong and Jeju.  
 
In northern mid-mountainous areas of Jeju, gusts could surpass 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour), and up to 90 kilometers per hour (56 miles per hour) in mountainous areas.
 
Strong winds are also expected along the central and southern east coast of Gangwon, as well as the eastern coast and northeastern mountains of North Gyeongsang. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions to prevent wildfires and other safety incidents.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
