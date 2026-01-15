Driver dies after being struck by multiple vehicles on expressway
Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 08:43 Updated: 15 Jan. 2026, 08:51
A person died after being hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to respond to an earlier crash on the Seohaean Expressway in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, early Thursday.
At around 1:20 a.m., a 1-ton truck heading southbound near the Hwaseong rest stop crashed into the central guardrail, according to police and fire authorities.
The driver got out of the vehicle after the crash and was then struck by several oncoming cars.
Emergency responders transported the driver to a nearby hospital in a state of unconsciousness, but the person was later pronounced dead.
Police suspect the vehicles failed to spot the driver in time. Authorities are working to determine the exact circumstances of the crash by analyzing dashboard camera footage and other evidence.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
