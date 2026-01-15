 Verdict for Yoon obstruction trial to be delivered Friday, sentencing to be broadcast live
Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 13:03
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at his trial on charges of leading an insurrection at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 29, 2025. [SEOUL CENTRAL DISTRICT COURT]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will receive a court verdict on Friday on charges that he obstructed an attempt by investigators to arrest him, the first ruling in a series of cases he faces over his botched martial law bid. The sentencing, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., will be broadcast live.
 
The Seoul Central District Court said on Thursday it approved broadcasters’ requests to air the sentencing hearing of Yoon's trial on special obstruction of public duty and other charges. 
 

Footage filmed using court-owned equipment will be transmitted to broadcasters in real time.
 
The trial is on allegations that Yoon blocked efforts by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to detain him over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December 2024. It marks the first ruling in eight criminal trials currently facing the former president.
 
Korean courts have previously allowed live broadcasts of first-instance verdicts involving former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak. 
 
Park did not attend her April 2018 sentencing in the corruption scandal, submitting a written explanation for her absence, and failed to block the broadcast through a court injunction. Lee also skipped his October 2018 sentencing on embezzlement and bribery charges after a live broadcast was approved days earlier.
 
A special counsel has sought a 10-year prison term for Yoon on charges including obstruction of an arrest and interference with Cabinet deliberations.
 
A verdict in a separate case accusing Yoon of leading an insurrection is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM BO-REUM [[email protected]]
