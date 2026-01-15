A decision to delay the break
Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 20:30
The opposition People Power Party’s ethics committee decided on Jan. 13 to expel former party leader Han Dong-hoon, drawing strong backlash from both inside and outside the party, where critics warned the move would further fracture the opposition. Against that backdrop, party leader Jang Dong-hyeok said on Jan. 15 that the party would refrain from acting on the decision until the period for requesting a retrial expires, citing the need to allow Han a proper chance to contest disputed facts. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)