A decision to delay the break

The opposition People Power Party’s ethics committee decided on Jan. 13 to expel former party leader Han Dong-hoon, drawing strong backlash from both inside and outside the party, where critics warned the move would further fracture the opposition. Against that backdrop, party leader Jang Dong-hyeok said on Jan. 15 that the party would refrain from acting on the decision until the period for requesting a retrial expires, citing the need to allow Han a proper chance to contest disputed facts. [PARK YONG-SEOK]