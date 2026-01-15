Kim Min-jae scores winner, plays 'monster' defense in Bayern Munich's 3-1 win over FC Cologne
Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 13:29
Bayern Munich center-back Kim Min-jae, 30, led his team to victory with his first goal of the season and a rock-solid defensive performance, securing a 3-1 victory against FC Cologne.
Kim scored the winner in Bayern’s away match against FC Cologne in the 17th round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season on Wednesday at RheinEnergie Stadion in Cologne, Germany.
With the score tied 1-1, Kim struck in the 71st minute. A Bayern attack that began with a left-side corner kick continued as Luis Diaz sent in a cross, which Hiroki Ito redirected with a headed pass near the right post. Kim, positioned in front of goal, nodded it in to complete the finish, combining with the Japanese player for the go-ahead goal.
It was Kim’s first goal this season. His only attacking contribution before that was an assist in the season opener against RB Leipzig in August. After missing the previous two matches due to thigh muscle pain and a dental issue, Kim returned to the starting lineup for the first time in three games.
He also produced a game-saving defensive play in the 56th minute. Cologne launched a counterattack and nearly created a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper, but Kim sprinted back at full speed and won the ball with a strong challenge, essentially preventing a goal. Nicknamed “Monster,” he broke up another Cologne attack with a key cover in the 80th minute.
Bayern extended its unbeaten league run to 17 matches to start the season, with 15 wins and two draws for 47 points, staying at the top of the table. It leads second-place Dortmund by 11 points.
Statistics site FotMob gave Kim a match-high rating of 8, tied with Ito, after he recorded a 95 percent pass completion rate along with seven clearances and six recoveries. The Bundesliga website also named Kim its man of the match after he received 30 percent of the fan vote.
Kim, who had been Bayern’s third-choice option at center back behind Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano in the first half of the season, has reignited the battle for a starting spot. Amid recent transfer speculation linking him to Chelsea, Kim has indicated he wants to stay in Munich.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)