 Trump set to meet Venezuelan opposition leader after cozying up to Maduro’s successor
Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 16:34
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gestures to supporters during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro the day before his inauguration for a third term, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

President Donald Trump is set to meet at the White House Thursday with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, whose political party is widely considered to have won the 2024 elections rejected by then-President Nicolas Maduro before the United States captured him in an audacious military raid this month.
 
Less than two weeks after U.S. forces seized Maduro and his wife at a heavily guarded compound in Caracas and brought them to New York to stand trial on drug trafficking charges, Trump will host the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Machado, having already dismissed her credibility to run Venezuela and raised doubts about his stated commitment to backing democratic rule in the country.
 

“She’s a very nice woman,” Trump told Reuters in an interview about Machado. “I’ve seen her on television. I think we’re just going to talk basics.”
 
The meeting comes as Trump and his top advisers have signaled their willingness to work with acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who was Maduro’s vice president and along with others in the deposed leader's inner circle remain in charge of day-to-day governmental operations.
 
Rodriguez herself has adopted a less strident position toward Trump and his “America First” policies toward the Western Hemisphere, saying she plans to continue releasing prisoners detained under Maduro — a move reportedly made at the behest of the Trump administration. Venezuela released several Americans this week.
 
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez makes a statement to the press at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 14. [AP/YONHAP]

Trump said Wednesday that he had a “great conversation” with Rodriguez, their first since Maduro was ousted.
 
“We had a call, a long call. We discussed a lot of things,” Trump told reporters. “And I think we’re getting along very well with Venezuela.”
 
In endorsing Rodriguez, Trump has sidelined Machado, who has long been a face of resistance in Venezuela. She had sought to cultivate relationships with Trump and key advisers like Secretary of State Marco Rubio among the American right wing in a political gamble to ally herself with the U.S. government.
 
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado with Deputy Leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Asle Toje, right, outside the Grand Hotel in Oslo, Dec. 12, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

Despite her alliance with Republicans, Trump was quick to snub her following Maduro’s capture. Just hours afterward, Trump said of Machado that “it would be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country. She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect.”
 
Machado has steered a careful course to avoid offending Trump, notably after winning last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, which Trump coveted. She has since thanked Trump and offered to share the prize with him, a move that has been rejected by the Nobel Institute. 
 
Machado’s whereabouts have been largely unknown since she went into hiding early last year after being briefly detained in Caracas. She briefly reappeared in Oslo, Norway, in December after her daughter received the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf.
 
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025, a day ahead of Maduro's inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn in for a third term. [AP/YONHAP]

The industrial engineer and daughter of a steel magnate began challenging the ruling party in 2004, when the nongovernmental organization she co-founded, Sumate, promoted a referendum to recall then-President Hugo Chavez. The initiative failed, and Machado and other Sumate executives were charged with conspiracy.
 
A year later, she drew the anger of Chavez and his allies again for traveling to Washington to meet President George W. Bush. A photo showing her shaking hands with Bush in the Oval Office lives in the collective memory. Chavez considered Bush an adversary.
 
Almost two decades later, she marshaled millions of Venezuelans to reject Chavez’s successor, Maduro, for another term in the 2024 election. But ruling party-loyal electoral authorities declared him the winner despite ample credible evidence to the contrary. Ensuing anti-government protests ended in a brutal crackdown by state security forces.

AP
tags Venezuela Trump Machado Rodriguez

Trump set to meet Venezuelan opposition leader after cozying up to Maduro’s successor

