U.S. lawmakers submit House resolution to honor 'Korean American Day'

A group of U.S. lawmakers has introduced a bipartisan House resolution to celebrate Jan. 13 as "Korean American Day," an annual event to mark the anniversary of the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States in 1903.Rep. Jimmy Gomez, Rep. Young Kim and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Grace Meng introduced the resolution on Tuesday, according to Gomez's office and the congressional website. Dozens of other lawmakers joined as cosponsors.The text of the resolution says that it supports the "goals" and "ideals" of Korean American Day and urges all Americans to observe the day to gain a "greater appreciation of the invaluable contributions" Korean Americans have made to the United States."Korean American Day is a moment to recognize a community whose history is deeply woven into the American story," Gomez was quoted as saying in a press release."As the representative of Koreatown, the largest Korean American community in the country, I see every day how Korean American families, workers and small business owners help drive our economy and strengthen our neighborhoods," he added.Yonhap