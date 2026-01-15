 U.S. lawmakers submit House resolution to honor 'Korean American Day'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

U.S. lawmakers submit House resolution to honor 'Korean American Day'

Published: 15 Jan. 2026, 08:42
A general view of the United States Capitol in Washington on Oct. 21, 2025 [EPA/YONHAP]

A general view of the United States Capitol in Washington on Oct. 21, 2025 [EPA/YONHAP]

 
A group of U.S. lawmakers has introduced a bipartisan House resolution to celebrate Jan. 13 as "Korean American Day," an annual event to mark the anniversary of the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States in 1903.
 
Rep. Jimmy Gomez, Rep. Young Kim and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Grace Meng introduced the resolution on Tuesday, according to Gomez's office and the congressional website. Dozens of other lawmakers joined as cosponsors.
 

Related Article

 
The text of the resolution says that it supports the "goals" and "ideals" of Korean American Day and urges all Americans to observe the day to gain a "greater appreciation of the invaluable contributions" Korean Americans have made to the United States.
 
"Korean American Day is a moment to recognize a community whose history is deeply woven into the American story," Gomez was quoted as saying in a press release.
 
"As the representative of Koreatown, the largest Korean American community in the country, I see every day how Korean American families, workers and small business owners help drive our economy and strengthen our neighborhoods," he added.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korean American Day Jimmy Gomez Young Kim Grace Meng

More in World

Trump says no critical minerals tariffs for now, will seek overseas supplies

U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing from 75 countries over public assistance concerns

U.S. lawmakers submit House resolution to honor 'Korean American Day'

Starlink offers free internet service in Iran, with other communications cut in protest crackdown

Republicans slam 'unfair' treatment of Coupang in meetings with Korean trade minister, warn of consequences

Related Stories

Korean Americans gather in Washington to celebrate unity and achievements

Korean national arrested in prostitution raid on Ohio massage parlors

Daniel Dae Kim making history at the Tony Awards and pushing for Asian representation on Broadway

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim reflects on his cultural upbringing and empathy

Korean American senator Andy Kim urges Korea to prioritize stability after recent political uncertainty
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)