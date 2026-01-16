Korean workers lose cognitive skills faster than OECD counterparts: KDI

BOK holds benchmark interest rate at 2.5% on weakening won, rising home prices

BOK signals an end to rate cut cycle as won shows sustained weakness

Korean trade officials scramble to determine impact of Trump's AI chip tariff

Related Stories

Economically active are getting older all the time

People 65 or older now make up more than 21% of Korea's population

[AI IN ACTION] Can AI rescue Korea's aging society from the abyss?

Young Koreans shun manufacturing jobs for easier hospitality roles

Crematorium shortage prolonging funerals as death tolls rise