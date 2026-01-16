Taiwan trades U.S. investment for tariff relief, setting precedent for Korea’s chipmakers
Taiwan has secured exemptions from looming U.S. semiconductor tariffs by pledging to expand production on U.S. soil, a development analysts say will have limited immediate impact for Korea but underscores the vulnerability of its export-driven chip industry to shifting U.S. trade rules.
Under the deal made on Thursday, the United States agreed to lower tariffs on Taiwan to 15 percent and to exempt Taiwanese semiconductor companies from additional product-specific chip tariffs if they build manufacturing facilities in the United States, Reuters reported.
Taiwanese companies committed to investing at least $250 billion to build the facilities in the United States, while the Taiwanese government will provide an additional $250 billion in credit guarantees to support smaller enterprises expand there, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The structure of the agreement links tariff relief directly to U.S.-based production. Taiwanese companies constructing new semiconductor plants in the United States will be allowed to import a set volume of chips without paying product-specific duties.
During construction, the companies can bring in tariff-free shipments equal to as much as 2.5 times the planned production capacity of the new facility. Once the plant is completed, that allowance falls to 1.5 times its production capacity.
In practical terms, a company building a factory capable of producing 1 million wafers could ship 2.5 million wafers from Taiwan to the United States during construction without incurring additional duties, and up to 1.5 million wafers annually after the facility starts operating.
The arrangement makes clear that tariff benefits grow in proportion to how much production moves onto U.S. soil.
At the center of the deal is TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. TSMC is already building or expanding six semiconductor plants in Arizona and plans to add five more under the new framework, according to a New York Times report.
Howard Lutnick, the U.S. secretary of commerce, said the investment includes the $100 billion TSMC previously committed, with additional investment to follow.
“They just bought hundreds of acres adjacent to their property,” he said in an interview with CNBC, referring to TSMC's facilities in Arizona.
"[The company] will come in huge, bigger — you’ve seen reports on possibly doubling in size,” he said.
Lutnick said the administration’s broader objective is far-reaching. “The objective is to bring 40 percent of Taiwan's entire supply chain and production, to domestically bring it into America,” he said, warning that if companies “don't build in America, the tariffs are likely to be 100 percent.”
For Korea’s semiconductor industry, the immediate effects of the U.S.-Taiwan agreement appear limited. On Wednesday, the United States issued a proclamation imposing a 25 percent tariff on certain advanced AI semiconductors, including Nvidia’s H200 chips. But the measure applies only to chips imported into the United States and then reexported overseas. Chips imported for U.S. data centers or for consumer, industrial or public-sector use are exempt.
That distinction protects much of the current U.S. demand served by Korean chipmakers, at least for now.
The longer-term uncertainty lies in whether Washington will apply similar conditions to Seoul. The United States described the 25 percent tariff as part of a “first phase” and signaled that it could expand duties across a broader range of semiconductor products. The proclamation also stated that companies investing in specific segments of the U.S. semiconductor supply chain could qualify for a “tariff offset program,” suggesting that future tariff exposure may be shaped through negotiations over investment.
Korea sought to limit that risk during bilateral trade talks last November, when it secured assurances that it would not face treatment worse than Taiwan, Japan or the European Union in the chip sector. But the agreement did not include explicit exemptions or volume-based guarantees.
That ambiguity leaves room for pressure to build, according to domestic industry insiders.
Samsung Electronics is nearing completion of a $37 billion foundry plant in Taylor, Texas. SK hynix is building an advanced semiconductor packaging facility in West Lafayette, Indiana, with an investment of $3.87 billion. Both projects now sit at the center of Washington’s evolving trade strategy.
“The biggest concern for the United States is its heavy reliance on overseas semiconductor supply chains,” said Ahn Ki-hyun, executive director of the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association. “That is why tariffs can be used at any time as a negotiating tool to pressure counterparts depending on the situation.”
“The solution lies in securing unrivaled technological competitiveness that goes beyond tariff pressure,” Ahn added.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
