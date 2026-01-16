More in Industry

Hyundai appoints former Tesla vice president as adviser in bid to strengthen robotics development

Korea's Hugel to launch direct sales in bid to expand share in U.S. medical aesthetics market

K-pop album exports top $300 million in 2025 for 1st time

Korean Air's 2025 Q4 net profit up 13% on year due to improved sales

Mercedes eyes closer ties with Samsung, SK and LG: New CTO