Korea’s homegrown AI model race moves ahead with three firms, minus early losers
Published: 16 Jan. 2026, 17:21
Three companies competing to build Korea’s homegrown artificial intelligence foundation model unveiled rival technology road maps on Friday, while none of the firms eliminated in the first round have signed up for a second chance, raising questions within the industry about the initiative’s momentum.
The government-backed project, formally known as the Proprietary AI Foundation Model project, aims to foster domestically-developed large language models (LLMs) capable of competing on a global scale. The program has often been described in Korea as a de facto “national team” selection for AI development.
SK Telecom said it plans to introduce multimodal capabilities — technology that allows AI systems to process multiple types of data such as text and images — from the project’s second evaluation phase.
The company's AI model, A.X K1, has 519 billion parameters, which the company says makes it the largest domestically-developed AI model to date. SK Telecom plans to expand both its training data and supported languages — currently Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish — and upgrade the system to handle voice and video data in the second half of the year.
LG AI Research, which ranked first in the project’s initial evaluation, said it would focus on developing AI models specialized for industrial use, including applications in power generation, chemicals and biotechnology.
Its K-Exaone LLM received the highest scores in both benchmark tests measuring reasoning performance and evaluations conducted by domestic experts and users.
“Our goal is not simply to secure a globally competitive model but to lead the creation of a comprehensive AI ecosystem, including industrial deployment and talent development,” said Lim Woo-hyung, cohead of LG AI Research, on Thursday.
AI startup Upstage said it plans to strengthen its technological capabilities by recruiting prominent AI scholars from institutions including Stanford University and New York University, starting in the second phase. The company aims to gradually expand its model size from about 100 billion parameters to 200 billion and eventually 300 billion, seeking to improve both scale and performance.
The government plans to select two final teams by the end of this year and concentrate support — including access to graphics processing units — to help them develop AI models that are globally competitive.
Originally, the government had planned to select four teams from an initial group of five contenders but narrowed the field to three amid controversy over whether some candidates relied too heavily on foreign technology. It subsequently announced a revival round to select one additional team, open to previously-eliminated participants as well as new applicants.
So far, however, no company has indicated it will reapply.
Naver Cloud, which was eliminated amid allegations that it used foreign technology, said after the government’s announcement that the company is “not considering a reapplication or filing an objection.”
NC AI also said it would not re-enter the race, adding “while we are disappointed, we plan to focus on our own strategy centered on industry-specific AI and physical AI.”
Kakao, which failed to make the initial short list of five teams, has also said it will not pursue a renewed bid.
This has prompted concerns within the industry that the initiative may be losing momentum.
“The revival round announcement came abruptly, making it difficult to reverse the competitive landscape in a short time, and many companies see limited returns relative to the risks,” an industry insider said.
Another AI startup official said smaller firms face structural barriers to participation.
“For startups, forming and operating a large consortium is itself a heavy burden,” the startup official said.
“Seeing companies like Naver, which were widely viewed as having sufficient performance, eliminated from the project has strengthened the perception that the program has turned into a contest of mutual accusations. In that environment, it is difficult for companies to participate aggressively,” the source added.
Choi Byoung-ho, a professor at the Human-Inspired AI and Computing Research Center at Korea University, said companies lack a clear incentive to rejoin the program.
“From a corporate perspective focused on profitability, there is no clear trigger to justify reentering,” he said.
He added that the government’s AI strategy should shift beyond foundation models.
“For companies, what matters is not whether they enter or exit this project but whether they can build competitive AI services that can be exported,” Choi said.
“Just as OpenAI has expanded into areas such as jobs, health care and shopping, Korea now needs to move beyond foundation model competition and focus on specialized AI that leverages strengths in industries such as manufacturing, defense and culture.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY EO HWAN-HEE, KIM MIN-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
