Semiconductors: Between sentiment and reality (KOR)

Samsung Electronics overtook Intel in semiconductor revenue in 2017 to become the world’s largest chipmaker. A year later, in 2018, an unusually optimistic assessment gained traction, arguing that Samsung’s “super-gap” strategy in technology development had begun to deliver results so decisive that no global rival could hope to close the distance. That year also marked the peak of the memory semiconductor cycle.The industry then entered a prolonged downturn, punctuated by volatility, before hitting bottom in 2023. Samsung’s Device Solutions division, which produces semiconductors, recorded operating losses approaching 15 trillion won ($10.1 billion) that year. SK hynix managed to keep its operating loss below 8 trillion won. As performance deteriorated, calls emerged from political circles for the Korean government to subsidize semiconductor investment, mirroring moves by the United States, the European Union and Japan, all of which had pledged large sums to bolster domestic chip industries. Without comparable support, critics warned, Korea risked falling behind in the global investment race.In May 2024, the government announced a 26 trillion won support package for the semiconductor industry, centered on low-interest loans and infrastructure development. Some argued the plan fell short because it excluded direct subsidies. Contrary to those concerns, capital investment led by the semiconductor sector rose by more than 4 percent from a year earlier.Korea’s semiconductor industry was, in fact, climbing through the pessimism. SK hynix, driven by high bandwidth memory products, posted operating profits exceeding 23 trillion won in 2024. Samsung’s Device Solutions division also returned to the black. Earnings surged last year, with SK hynix’s operating profit estimated at 44 trillion wonand Samsung’s semiconductor unit believed to have generated about 16 trillion won in operating profit in the fourth quarter alone.Perceptions of Korea’s semiconductor industry tend to swing more violently than the underlying reality and often lag behind it. For investors, a simple maxim may be worth keeping in mind: this too shall pass.삼성전자는 2017년 반도체 매출에서 인텔을 제치고 세계 1위에 올랐다. 이듬해인 2018년 “삼성전자가 기술 개발 등에서 추구한 초격차 전략이 성과를 거두면서 세계 그 어느 기업도 넘볼 수 없는 격(格)의 차이를 만들어가고 있다”는 초낙관적인 평가와 전망이 나왔다. 메모리 반도체 경기는 2018년 정점을 찍었다.반도체 경기는 이후 내리막과 등락을 거쳐 2023년 바닥에 이르렀다. 삼성전자에서 반도체를 생산하는 디바이스 솔루션(DS) 부문은 그해 15조원 가까이 영업손실을 냈다. SK하이닉스는 8조원 이내로 영업손실을 막았다. 실적이 부진해지자, 한국 정부도 반도체 투자에 대해 보조금을 줘야 한다는 주장이 정치권 등에서 제기됐다. 앞서 미국과 유럽연합(EU), 일본이 반도체산업 육성과 경쟁력 강화를 위해 막대한 돈을 지원하겠다며 나선 움직임을 한국도 따라야 한다는 주장이었다. 그러지 않을 경우 한국 반도체산업은 투자에서 뒤처져 경쟁에서 밀리게 된다는 우려의 목소리가 높았다. 정부는 2024년 5월 반도체산업에 26조원을 저금리 대출과 인프라 조성 등에 지원하겠다고 발표했다. 이에 대해 보조금이 빠져서 아쉽다는 지적이 뒤따랐다. 걱정과 달리 반도체산업이 주도한 설비투자는 그해 전년 대비 4% 넘게 늘었다.한국 반도체산업은 비관론을 뚫고 올라오고 있었다. SK하이닉스는 고대역폭메모리(HBM)를 앞세워 2024년에 23조원 넘게 영업이익을 올렸다. 삼성전자 DS 부문도 흑자로 돌아섰다. 지난해 실적은 껑충 뛰었다. SK하이닉스의 영업이익은 44조원으로 추정되고, 삼성전자 DS 부문은 4분기에만 16조원의 영업이익을 거둔 것으로 분석된다.한국 반도체를 보는 시각은 실제보다 진폭이 크고, 실체에 후행한다. 투자자가 잊지 말아야 할 금언은 “이 또한 지나가리니”가 아닐까.