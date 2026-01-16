With rate cuts derailed by won, Korea must move faster on structural reform (KOR)

The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) rate-cutting cycle has effectively been put on hold. At its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Board left the benchmark rate unchanged at 2.50 percent, marking a fifth consecutive freeze. More telling than the decision itself was what disappeared from the policy statement: any reference to the “possibility of a rate cut.” At a time of growing concern over low growth, the omission signaled that the easing cycle may be over for now, opening the door to a shift in policy stance.While a slowdown in domestic demand continues and the United States is moving toward rate cuts, the BOK has pulled back from further easing. Rising housing prices in and around Seoul are part of the explanation. More decisive, however, is the weak won. Cutting rates would risk adding further downward pressure on the currency. Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said after the meeting that the exchange rate was “the single most important factor” in the rate decision.Foreign exchange markets remain fragile. Despite a coordinated push late last year by the government and currency authorities, which included drawing on foreign reserves and cooperation with the National Pension Service, the won-dollar rate has climbed back to 1,477 after briefly stabilizing in the low 1,420s. An extraordinary moment came when U.S. Treasury secretary intervened verbally this week. Scott Bessent wrote on social media on Monday that the recent depreciation of the won “does not reflect Korea’s economic fundamentals,” lending support to the currency. The won strengthened by more than 12 won in a day but soon weakened again, rising to 1,469.7 won against the dollar and underscoring how short-lived such effects can be.Officials argue that Korea’s fundamentals remain solid. Exports topped $700 billion last year, an all-time high, and the current account surplus is expected to reach a record. That assessment is not without merit. Still, diagnosing the recent surge in the exchange rate primarily as a matter of supply and demand, such as retail investors’ overseas stock purchases, risks encouraging ad hoc interventions that merely harden market expectations and offer bargain-buying opportunities for dollar investors.The deeper issue is that the exchange rate is reflecting growing unease about Korea’s economic structure. Outside semiconductors, competitiveness is weakening in key industries including petrochemicals, steel and secondary batteries. Investment and hiring are constrained by layers of regulation and legislation that weigh on companies. Rapidly rising public debt driven by expansionary fiscal policy is adding to concerns.Short-term measures to stabilize foreign exchange flows are necessary. But if policymakers truly believe the exchange rate has diverged from fundamentals, the answer lies elsewhere. Structural reform to strengthen the economy, paired with market-friendly policies that encourage corporate investment and job creation, is essential. Gov. Rhee noted that dollars are plentiful but are being held back because of expectations of further currency depreciation. Only policies that restore confidence in Korea’s economic future will bring those dollars back into circulation and allow the exchange rate to settle at a level consistent with the country’s fundamentals.한국은행의 금리 인하 사이클에 제동이 걸렸다. 어제 한은 금융통화위원회가 기준금리를 연 2.5%로 유지했다. 제자리걸음한 금리보다 시장이 주목한 것은 통화정책 방향 회의 의결문에서 사라진 ‘금리 인하 가능성’이란 문구다. 저성장 우려가 커지는 상황인데도 한은은 사실상 금리 인하 종료를 시사하며 통화정책 기조 변화의 가능성을 열었다.우리보다 경제 형편이 나은 미국이 머지않아 금리 인하를 단행할 것 같은 상황에서 한은이 금리 인하로 뻗었던 발을 거둬들인 건 서울을 중심으로 들썩이는 집값의 영향도 있지만 무엇보다 원화 약세 탓이 크다고 할 것이다. 금리를 인하하면 원화 약세를 더 부추길 수 있어서다. 이창용 총재는 이날 금통위 직후 “금리 결정에 가장 중요한 요인이 환율이었다”고 밝혔다.외환시장은 살얼음판이다. 정부와 외환 당국이 지난 연말 외환보유액과 국민연금 등을 동원한 총력전을 펼친 데 힘입어 1420원대까지 떨어졌던 원-달러 환율은 연초부터 가파르게 오르고 있다. 급기야 미국 재무장관이 우리 외환시장 구두개입에 나서는 사상 초유의 일도 벌어졌다. 스콧 베센트 장관은 지난 12일 “최근의 원화가치 하락은 한국 경제의 펀더멘털에 부합하지 않는다”는 글을 SNS에 올리며 원화가치 방어에 가세했다. 그러나 그의 메시지 약발은 오래가지 않았다. 단숨에 12원 넘게 떨어졌던 원-달러 환율은 이내 1469.7원까지 다시 올랐다.지난해 수출이 7000억 달러를 넘으며 사상 최고치를 기록하고, 경상수지 흑자도 역대 최대치가 예상되는 만큼 한국 경제의 기초체력은 괜찮다는 당국의 주장이 근거 없지는 않다. 하지만 최근 환율 급등을 서학개미와 기업 탓으로 돌리는 오진(誤診)에서 나온 섣부른 개입과 땜질식 대응은 오히려 외환시장의 내성을 키우고 달러 저가 매수 기회만 만들어줄 뿐이다.문제는 치솟는 원-달러 환율에 투영된 한국 경제에 대한 불안과 위기감이다. 반도체를 제외하고 석유화학과 철강 등 주력 산업의 경쟁력은 점점 약화하고 있다. 기업을 옥죄는 각종 법률과 규제로 투자와 고용은 위축되고 있다. 정부의 확장 재정 등으로 급증하는 나랏빚도 우려를 키우는 요인이다.외환 수급 개선을 위해 당장의 대응책도 필요할 수 있다. 하지만 정부와 외환 당국의 주장대로 경제 펀더멘털과 따로 노는 환율을 제대로 잡으려면 경제 체질 개선을 위한 구조개혁과 함께 기업의 투자와 고용을 촉진하는 시장 친화적인 정책이 실행돼야 한다. 이창용 총재는 “달러는 풍부하지만 환율 상승 기대에 시장에 내놓지 않는다”고 했다. 한국 경제의 미래에 대한 믿음과 신뢰가 강해져야 비로소 달러가 시장에 나오고, 환율은 한국 경제의 펀더멘털에 걸맞게 제자리를 찾아갈 것이다.