BTS's V named artist with most positive influence in 2025 by K-pop fan voting platform
Published: 16 Jan. 2026, 09:08
-
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
- [email protected]
Boy band BTS’s V has been selected as the artist with the most positive influence in 2025, according to the K-pop voting platform Picnic.
The poll ran from Dec. 19, 2025, to Jan. 2, and fans from 175 countries participated. V secured first place with a total of 63,030 votes. Tomorrow X Together’s Beomgyu followed in second place with 55,437 votes, and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin ranked third with 46,924 votes.
According to Picnic, the platform recently implemented a security system based on user device identification to enhance fairness and reliability so that users cannot vote more than once per poll.
Picnic noted that V is widely recognized for inspiring fans to make voluntary donations.
To mark his birthday on Dec. 30 last year, fans from around the world organized a year-end donation relay, with contributions spread across multiple sectors, including education, healthcare and child welfare.
Previously, while still serving in the military, V himself donated money to support regions affected by wildfires.
“Positive influence has now become one of the key indicators of a K-pop artist,” a spokesperson for the fan voting platform said. “Fans’ choices are not merely a reflection of popularity but a sincere show of support for artists who make a positive change.”
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of topics related to K-pop artists.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)