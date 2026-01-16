 BTS’s next album and tour to be titled ‘Arirang’
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS’s next album and tour to be titled ‘Arirang’

Published: 16 Jan. 2026, 09:23 Updated: 16 Jan. 2026, 09:38
The teaser artwork for BTS’s upcoming album ″Arirang″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

The teaser artwork for BTS’s upcoming album ″Arirang″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
BTS’s upcoming fifth full-length album will be titled “Arirang,” named after the famous Korean folk song, agency BigHit Music said Friday.
 
The name was revealed on the fan community platform Weverse, where preorders are set to begin at 11 a.m.
 

Related Article

“Arirang,” which is set to be released on May 20 at 1 p.m., will feature 14 tracks, the names of which will be disclosed later.
 
The album explores the band’s Korean roots and conveys the members’ deep longing and love, BigHit Music said in a statement, adding that “Arirang” symbolizes “emotional themes” of the album.
 
“Ahead of BTS’s long-awaited return, the band naturally focused on its roots, foundation and inner stories,” the agency said. “The new album will resonate with listeners across the world as it deals with the universal emotions of yearning and profound love.”
 
The "Arirang" folk song, estimated to be more than 600 years old, is known to be a song of sorrow and han, a uniquely Korean sense of deep resentment and longing. The song was inscribed on the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage list twice by South Korea in 2012 and North Korea in 2014.
 
BTS’s upcoming world tour, also called “Arirang,” is set to begin at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on April 9, 11 and 12. The band will perform in 34 regions for 79 shows, including Tokyo, Las Vegas, Busan, Madrid, London, Paris, Chicago, Los Angeles, Sao Paulo, Bangkok, Jakarta and Hong Kong through March next year.
 
Ticket information is available on this website.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags bts album arirang tour bighit music

More in K-pop

Former NewJeans member Danielle opens Chinese social media account

K-pop album exports top $300 million in 2025 for 1st time

BTS’s next album and tour to be titled ‘Arirang’

BTS's V named artist with most positive influence in 2025 by K-pop fan voting platform

Just in: Seven vampires are on the run — and Enhypen invites you to join them

Related Stories

BTS drops world tour schedule, to kick off in Korea this April

'Insignificant 29-year-old' RM opens up about BTS, new album in emotional video

BTS kicks off promotions for upcoming album by celebrating 'cultural roots' in Seoul

BTS member Suga let off with fine as prosecutors close DUI case

BTS members rake in $40M worth of earned media value during autumn fashion week events
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)