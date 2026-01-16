Former NewJeans member Danielle opens Chinese social media account
Published: 16 Jan. 2026, 11:37
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
[email protected]
Danielle, a former member of girl group NewJeans, has sparked speculation of a possible debut in China after opening an account on Xiaohongshu, a popular Chinese social media platform similar to Instagram.
According to online communities on Thursday, Danielle recently created a personal account on Xiaohongshu. While no posts have been uploaded yet, the account has already surpassed 10,000 followers. Her older sister, singer Olivia Marsh, is also reported to be following the account.
Danielle then posted a letter to fans in Korean and English on her new Instagram account on Friday.
“I’m writing as we start a new chapter — a quiet beginning that invites us to step forward together, when we’re ready,” the letter’s English version states, while thanking Bunnies, the name of NewJeans’ fans, for their support and love.
“I know there may be questions, and I don’t have all the answers right now. But there’s one thing I can say for sure — my heart has not changed. Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein will always be my home — my family.”
She talks about trying to find a glimmer of hope in difficult times before ending the letter saying she looks forward to “the day we meet again — to share stories and simply be in one another’s presence.”
The news comes shortly after Danielle made a sizable donation of 302 million won ($205,000) earlier this month to You Are Not Alone, a Korean nonprofit organization supporting marginalized youth, including children in state care and young adults preparing for independent living.
The nonprofit shared on Instagram on Jan. 9 that Danielle had contributed the full amount in support of its cause.
“We deeply thank each individual who joins us in the spirit of sharing 100 percent of donations,” the organization wrote. “Your support is more than numbers — it saves lives. We will remain committed to our original purpose and responsibilities.”
On Dec. 29, 2025, NewJeans’ agency ADOR announced the termination of its exclusive contract with Danielle, while maintaining ties with the rest of the group.
ADOR has also filed a lawsuit seeking 43 billion won in damages against Danielle, her family member and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, claiming their actions harmed NewJeans’ activities.
During a personal livestream on Monday, Danielle said, “I can say this with confidence — I fought till the very end to be together with the members. And that truth stays with me. NewJeans will always stay in my heart.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE, SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
