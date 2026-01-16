‘국민 배우’는 모두 어디로 갔을까?
Published: 16 Jan. 2026, 07:00
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
1월 5일 74세의 나이로 별세한 배우 안성기. 사진은 그의 출연작 ‘라디오 스타’ (2006) 중 한 장면이다. [시네마서비스]
Where have the ‘gukmin’ actors gone, and will we ever see another?
‘국민 배우’는 모두 어디로 갔을까?
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Thursday, January 15, 2026
Korea mourned the loss of two venerated actors this winter — Lee Soon-jae and Ahn Sung-ki. The sense of grief was particularly heavy as both were towering figures often referred to as gukmin actors.
mourn: (사람의 죽음을) 애도하다, 슬퍼하다
venerated: 공경하는
올겨울 한국 사회는 원로 배우 두 명, 이순재와 안성기를 잃는 슬픔을 겪었다. 두 사람 모두 오랫동안 ‘국민 배우’로 불리며 시대를 대표해온 존재였던 만큼, 애도의 정서는 더욱 깊었다.
"Gukmin actor," which translates to "nation's actor," is an informal title given to figures much-loved by all generations. The title gukmin can actually be given to not only actors but any public figures that are widely beloved and respected. In Korea, the label was given to Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na who was called "gukmin little sister." Singer-actor Suzy earned the moniker "gukmin first love" for her impactful role in the 2012 film "Architecture 101." Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi was labeled "gukmin little brother" because of his debut song "Because You're My Woman" (2004), in which he confesses his love towards an older woman. Others include actors Kim Young-ok and Na Moon-hee as “gukmin grandmothers,” and Park Bo-gum as “gukmin boyfriend.”
beloved: 총애 받는, 인기 많은
moniker: 이름
confess: 고백하다, 털어놓다
‘국민 배우’란 말그대로 나라의 배우를 뜻하는 비공식적 호칭으로, 세대를 넘어 폭넓은 사랑과 존경을 받는 인물에게 붙는다. 이때 ‘국민’이라는 수식어는 배우에만 국한되지 않고, 대중적으로 큰 호감을 얻은 다양한 공인에게 사용될 수 있다. 한국에서는 올림픽 금메달리스트인 피겨스케이팅 선수 김연아가 ‘국민 여동생’으로 불렸고, 가수 겸 배우 수지는 2012년 영화 ‘건축학개론’에서의 인상적인 연기로 ‘국민 첫사랑’이라는 별칭을 얻었다. 가수 겸 배우 이승기는 2024년 데뷔곡 ‘내 여자라니까’에서 연상 여성에게 사랑을 고백하는 내용으로 주목받아 ‘국민 남동생’에 올랐다. 이 밖에도 배우 김영옥과 나문희는 ‘국민 할머니’, 배우 박보검은 ‘국민 남자친구’라는 호칭으로 불려왔다.
In a global context, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks can be seen as a somewhat comparable figure, being an actor who is highly respected and broadly likeable. In the past, stars such as Brooke Shields and even Sophie Marceau were long associated with the image of being a “first love” icon.
comparable: 비슷한, 비교할 만한
associated with: ~와/과 연결된
글로벌 맥락에서 보자면, 할리우드 배우 톰 행크스는 폭넓은 존경과 호감을 받는 인물이라는 점에서 어느 정도 비교 가능한 존재로 볼 수 있다. 과거에는 브룩 쉴즈나 소피 마르소 역시 오랫동안 ‘첫사랑’의 아이콘으로 이미지가 고착된 스타들이었다.
But the once widely used title of gukmin has gradually faded in Korea in recent years. In fact, there isn't a representative figure that instantly comes to people's minds if asked to name a gukmin actor from the current generation.
representative: 대표하는
instantly: 즉각, 즉시
그러나 한때 널리 쓰이던 ‘국민’이라는 칭호 최근 들어 한국 사회에서 점차 힘을 잃고 있다. 실제로 현재 세대에서 ‘국민 배우’를 떠올리라고 했을 때, 대다수의 사람들이 즉각적으로 합의할 수 있는 대표적인 인물을 떠올리기 어렵다.
“More than just a simple matter of labeling, it reflects how difficult it has become to identify figures that most people broadly like,” said Prof. Na Eun-yeong at Sogang University’s communications department.
reflect: (사물의 속성·사람의 태도·감정을) 나타내다, 반영하다
identify: 찾다, 발견하다
서강대학교 커뮤니케이션학부 나은영 교수는 “단순한 호칭의 문제보다 ‘대부분의 사람이 대체로 다 좋아하는 대상’이 만들어지기 어렵다는 점을 반영한다”고 말했다.
The fade of gukmin
The media landscape has significantly changed, shifting away from so-called legacy media such as television, cinema, newspapers and magazines toward streaming platforms like Netflix and social media such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
landscape: 특정 상황이나 분야의 전반적인 모습
shift away from: ~에서 멀어지다
빛바랜 ‘국민’
미디어 환경은 텔레비전, 영화, 신문, 잡지와 같은 전통적 대중 미디어에서 멀어지고 넷플릭스 같은 스트리밍 플랫폼과 유튜브, 인스타그램, 틱톡 등 소셜미디어로 대거 이동했다.
As audiences now consume content across a far wider range of platforms, the influence of mass media has weakened, making it increasingly difficult for stars to achieve nationwide recognition.
consume: 소비하다
nationwide: 전국적인
recognition: 인정, 인지도
이제 시청자들은 훨씬 더 다양한 플랫폼을 통해 콘텐트를 소비하게 되었고, 이에 따라 대중 매체의 영향력은 약화됐다. 이는 스타가 전국적인 인지도를 획득하기 점점 더 어렵게 만들고 있다.
“Titles like ‘nation’s actor’ are a product of the mass media era,” said pop culture critic Kim Hern-sik. “They emerged when television, film, radio, newspapers and magazines held enormous influence, and people who frequently appeared across those platforms naturally became figures known to the entire nation.”
emerge: 생겨나다, 부상하다
대중문화평론가 김헌식은 “‘국민 배우’와 같은 타이틀은 매스미디어의 산물”이라며 “텔레비전과 영화, 라디오, 신문, 잡지 등이 영향력이 크던 시절, 이런 매체에 반복적으로 노출된 인물이 자연스럽게 전 국민적 인지도를 갖게 됐다”고 말했다.
(생략)
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)