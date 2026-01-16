Lawmakers introduce resolution condemning current violence in Iran, citing Korea's own history
Published: 16 Jan. 2026, 17:32
The resolution, endorsed by 78 lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party (DP), the opposition People Power Party and other minor parties, marks the first condemnatory message against the Iranian authority from the Korean state institutions.
The resolution criticized Iranian state forces for using violence against unarmed civilians calling for freedom, rights to survival and political reform, likening it to an “inhumane action that cannot be justified by any reason.”
The lawmakers agreed that Korea bears historic and moral responsibility as a democratized country that once experienced the brutality of state-inflicted violence during the May 18 democratic movement in 1980.
The resolution also stated that the Korean parliament would coordinate with the international community to support Iranians autonomously determining their future with freedom of expression and through democratic procedures.
“The National Assembly strongly demands our government mobilize all diplomatic and administrative measures to safely protect endangered Koreans in Iran and help them leave the country,” the resolution reads.
DP Rep. Lee Un-ju, the representing lawmaker, said it is regretful to see such a tragedy happening in Iran, a country that has maintained friendly relations with Korea for a long time — mentioning Tehran Street in southern Seoul, a staple of the countries' bilateral ties.
“I hope this resolution would ignite a spark of hope among Iranians suffered by economic hardship and suppression of freedom and democracy,” Lee said.
