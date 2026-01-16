Lee holds meeting with chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority

Lee's summits in China, Japan a delicate exercise in 'managed stability'

China sells salmon raised in Yellow Sea structures, raising concerns about their possible dismantlement

Despite int'l community's vocal criticism of Iran, Korean government's response largely muted

Lawmakers introduce resolution condemning current violence in Iran, citing Korea's own history

Related Stories

Assembly speaker claims lawmakers will stand together if martial law is imposed again

DP lawmakers convene to lift martial law while military attempts to breach chamber

PPP leadership urges Kim Moon-soo to merge with Han Duck-soo within 5 days

The 22nd National Assembly attends a welcoming reception

PPP eyes expulsion of former leader Han Dong-hoon over alleged defamation posts