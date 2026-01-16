Kim Jong-un’s daughter: Heir or regime icon?
For more than three years, the growing visibility of the adolescent daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been the subject of debate among experts, particularly over whether the regime may be quietly preparing its first female ruler.
That debate has intensified recently after the surfacing earlier this month of an article in a magazine distributed internally to members of the regime’s ruling Workers’ Party.
The article in the March 2025 edition of Kunroja argued that preserving the North’s political system required resolving “the issue of designating a successor to inherit the status and role of the political head and establishing leadership.”
A “core task” of the regime, it said, was “to put forward a successor who inherits the status and role of the political supreme leader and to establish his leadership system” while the current leader remains alive.
The article’s explicit language is unusual in North Korea, where the question of leadership succession has traditionally entered official discourse only when an heir was being formally presented to the public.
Its wording, coupled with the high official publicity surrounding Kim Jong-un’s daughter’s appearances, has fueled speculation that the regime may already be laying the groundwork for her to succeed him as the country’s leader.
Among experts, however, there is no agreement on what this visibility actually signifies.
Some argue that Kim Jong-un’s daughter is being groomed as North Korea’s next leader. Others say her prominence reflects management of the Kim dynasty’s image rather than succession planning.
A female heir?
For Lee Sung-yoon, the principal fellow at the Sejong Institute’s Center for Korean Peninsula Strategy, there is “little doubt” that Kim Jong-un is grooming his daughter to succeed him.
Lee points not only to how frequently Kim Jong-un’s daughter appears, but also to where — and how — she appears.
Since her first appearance alongside the North Korean leader at an intercontinental ballistic missile launch in November 2022, she has accompanied him to weapons tests, military anniversaries, and diplomatic ceremonies. Most recently, she went with her father on a New Year’s Day visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of his father, Kim Jong-il, and her grandfather and regime founder, Kim Il Sung, are kept.
Lee noted that the mausoleum “is the most sacred place in North Korea,” adding that Kim Jong-un “doesn’t bring just anyone there.”
He also emphasized how his daughter’s public presentation has evolved. When she first appeared in state media photos wearing a white puffer jacket, she had an unmistakably childlike image. Today, he said, “she looks much more mature, self-confident, and poised,” donning a knee-length black winter coat that matches her father’s attire and even walking ahead of him at a recent inspection.
One of the clearest indicators for Lee that Kim Jong-un is grooming his daughter to succeed him came during a March 2024 inspection of the Kangdong Greenhouse Agricultural Complex, when state media referred to Kim Jong-un and his daughter together as “persons of guidance.”
“That honorific has historically been reserved only for the supreme leader and the designated successor,” he said. “This is a powerful signal.”
Beyond symbolism, Lee argues, highlighting Kim Jong-un’s daughter serves strategic purposes both internationally and domestically.
“Kim Jong-un is effectively saying to Seoul and Washington that their presidents come and go every four or five years, but that his nuclear weapons — and his dynasty — are here to stay.”
He also believes her appearances help soften Kim Jong-un’s image. “The message is that father loves daughter and daughter loves father,” he said. “Observers, especially in the United States, may subconsciously conclude that Kim Jong-un, while brutal, is not irrational enough to start a nuclear war because he loves his family.”
That perception, he added, can lead to another conclusion: that denuclearization may be impossible, and that the world must ultimately live with a nuclear-armed North Korea.
Regime icon
Yang Uk, a research fellow at the Asan Institute’s Center for Foreign Policy and National Security, rejects the idea that the girl’s visibility signals succession.
North Korea, he noted, has historically avoided designating successors early because doing so creates political risk. “North Korea typically maintains great secrecy around the identity of a potential heir,” he said. “And simply appearing publicly beside the leader does not mean someone is being positioned as the heir.”
Yang referenced the fact that Kim Jong-un himself was “never shown in state media” until 2010, just over a year before his father’s death and shortly before he was formally pronounced as heir.
He also pointed to North Korea’s deeply patriarchal political culture. “North Korea remains a very conservative society,” he said. While a female leader is not impossible, he added, gender could be “one obstacle among many.”
More fundamentally, Yang argued, leadership in North Korea depends on demonstrating ruthlessness. “In a dictatorship, the ability to maintain control often depends on showing cruelty,” he said, citing Kim Jong-un’s execution of his uncle, Jang Song-thaek, and the assassination of his half brother, Kim Jong-nam.
By contrast, he noted that Kim Jong-un’s daughter “is not even at the stage where anything like that could be tested.”
He attributed her increasing visibility to her maturation into a young adolescent.
“If a child is too young, it’s hard for them to stand through long events and behave appropriately. But once they’re older, they can appear in public, understand cues, and play the role the regime wants them to play,” he said. “Put bluntly, the regime is making her work for its own imaging needs.”
Rather than an heir, Yang sees her as serving as a youthful icon for what is effectively the world’s only hereditary communist monarchy, rather than as a successor-in-training.
“In modern monarchies, the figure that attracts the most attention is often a princess,” he said. “She functions as something like an idol — someone who symbolizes the royal family.”
Her presence, he added, allows Kim Jong-un to project a softer image. “When he appears with his daughter, he looks gentler and more personable, and the regime is simply using that.”
Smoke and mirrors
While international media call her Kim Ju-ae, both Lee and Yang note that this name was relayed to outsiders by retired basketball player Dennis Rodman, who visited Pyongyang twice at the invitation of Kim Jong-un in 2013.
Rodman, Lee notes, does not speak Korean and could not remember the child’s name several years after his visit.
In North Korean state media, she is often simply referred to as the leader’s “most beloved child,” without mention of her name.
Yang interprets the regime’s refusal to name her as evidence that she holds no formal status. “She has no official post or title,” he said. “She is present as family, not as a political figure.”
Lee, by contrast, sees the secrecy as deliberate mythmaking. “Knowing a name confers knowledge — and by extension, power — to Pyongyang’s adversaries,” he said. “Withholding the daughter’s name allows North Korea to retain some mystery against its enemies.”
The silence extends to the question of siblings. South Korean intelligence agencies have at times speculated that Kim Jong-un may have other children, possibly including a son, only to backtrack later due to a lack of evidence.
“If there is an older child — especially a son — then not revealing him publicly would actually fit North Korea’s historical pattern,” Yang said.
Lee takes the opposite view. “If Kim Jong-un had a capable son,” he said, “it would be far easier politically to pass power to him than to a daughter.” The emphasis on the girl, he argued, strongly suggests that no viable male heir exists.
Hints of mythmaking in progress
The debate has intensified as signs emerge that North Korea may be constructing a personality cult around Kim Jong-un’s daughter, echoing how earlier leaders were mythologized.
Kim Jong-un himself was portrayed from a young age in state mythology as a prodigy — a “young general” said to have handled firearms and hit targets as a child.
According to Park Young-ja, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, a similar narrative may now be forming.
Speaking at a forum earlier this month, Park cited defector testimony indicating that Kim Jong-un’s daughter is described inside North Korea as a “computer genius.”
Park said a narrative is emerging that casts her as a “computer-genius, rising-star, young female general” participating in the development of the country’s nuclear forces.
Lee sees these developments as reinforcing the succession thesis. Yang remains skeptical.
“The regime’s phrasing keeps changing,” Yang said. “If she were being formally defined as the successor, you would expect fixed titles and consistent language. We don’t see that.”
What would change the picture?
Despite their disagreement, both analysts agree that decisive evidence has not yet appeared.
For Yang, the turning point would come when Kim Jong-un’s daughter begins to act as a political subject rather than a symbolic presence. “If state media begins attributing statements to her, showing her giving guidance or delivering political messages — that’s when things change,” he said.
Lee believes the process is already underway, but deliberately gradual — shaped in part by Kim Jong-un’s own experience of being forced to prepare hurriedly to succeed his father after Kim Jong-il suffered a serious stroke in 2008.
Much depends, Lee said, on how long Kim Jong-un remains in power. “If he’s around for another 10 or 15 years,” Lee said, “it would be far less jarring to crown her as the next leader.”
For now, Kim Jong-un’s daughter occupies an ambiguous position — simultaneously a child, a symbol of dynastic continuity, and possibly a future political actor.
What the Kunroja article makes clear is that succession is no longer an unspoken issue inside North Korea. The regime itself has defined it as a core task. Whether Kim Jong-un’s daughter is already the answer remains an open question.
