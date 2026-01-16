 At least 4 injured after bus crashes into building near Seodaemun Station
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

At least 4 injured after bus crashes into building near Seodaemun Station

Published: 16 Jan. 2026, 14:05
A city bus is seen crashed into an NH NongHyup building near Seodaemun Station in western Seoul on Jan. 16. [NEWS1]

A city bus is seen crashed into an NH NongHyup building near Seodaemun Station in western Seoul on Jan. 16. [NEWS1]

 
A city bus crashed into an NH NongHyup bank building near Seodaemun Station, western Seoul, on Seoul Subway Line No. 5 on Friday afternoon.
 
At least four people were injured in the accident, with one person sustaining serious injuries and being transported to a hospital. Most of the victims were on the sidewalk.
 

Related Article

 
The bus driver was reportedly not under the influence of alcohol. Police plan to conduct a drug test.
 
Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident and the extent of the injuries.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Korea Seodaemun Station bus crash injuries police

More in Social Affairs

Police conclude Nana acted in self-defense during home invasion, drop charges

At least 4 injured after bus crashes into building near Seodaemun Station

Two people who started blazes that merged into Korea's worst-ever wildfire receive suspended sentences

Fire contained after breaking out from vacant home in Gangnam's Guryong Village

‘국민 배우’는 모두 어디로 갔을까?

Related Stories

Truck slams into bus in North Gyeongsang, killing one

Six elementary students injured after bus overturns in tunnel in Gyeonggi

9 injured in bus, car collision near Yeonsinnae Station

Man rams car into police substation over past involuntary psych ward admittance

Two high school students to be questioned over allegedly defacing bus route map in Jeonju
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)