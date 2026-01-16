At least 4 injured after bus crashes into building near Seodaemun Station
Published: 16 Jan. 2026, 14:05
A city bus crashed into an NH NongHyup bank building near Seodaemun Station, western Seoul, on Seoul Subway Line No. 5 on Friday afternoon.
At least four people were injured in the accident, with one person sustaining serious injuries and being transported to a hospital. Most of the victims were on the sidewalk.
The bus driver was reportedly not under the influence of alcohol. Police plan to conduct a drug test.
Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident and the extent of the injuries.
