Man who killed wife, disguised crime as traffic accident sentenced to 40 years in prison on appeal

Entertainer Park Na-rae faces backlash after releasing an interview to explain ongoing legal dispute

Fire breaks out in Guryong Village in Gangnam

Related Stories

500 residents evacuated from Guryong Village after fire breaks out

Visitors evacuated as fire breaks out at Coex in Gangnam

Fire breaks out at the Le Meridien Hotel in Gangnam

EV crashes into building, hits 4 pedestrians while in auto hold mode

Four neighborhoods re-designated as land transaction permission zones