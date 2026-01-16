Fire breaks out in Guryong Village in Gangnam
Published: 16 Jan. 2026, 10:35
A fire broke out early Friday morning in Guryong Village in Gaepo-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul — a neighborhood known as the last shantytown in the capital and considered highly vulnerable to fires.
The National Fire Agency received a report around 5 a.m. that a vacant house had caught fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene by 5:05 a.m. and issued a Level 1 emergency response at 5:10 a.m. The response was upgraded to Level 2 by 8:49 a.m.
Under Korea’s fire response protocol, Level 1 mobilizes between 31 and 50 units, while Level 2 deploys 51 to 80.
As of 9 a.m., no casualties had been reported. A total of 47 residents from 32 households in zone 4 were evacuated. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and property damage is still being assessed.
Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung issued an emergency directive to all relevant agencies, instructing them to “mobilize all available personnel and equipment to focus on rescuing people and extinguishing the fire.” He also emphasized the need to “thoroughly check vacant homes to ensure no residents remain” and to conduct evacuations swiftly and carefully.
Yun also called for police to strengthen perimeter controls and urged firefighters to prioritize their own safety during the response.
Seoul city officials said they are using drones and excavators to prevent the fire from spreading and have established an emergency shelter for evacuees at nearby Guryong Middle School. Temporary accommodations have also been arranged at two sites including the Best Western Premier Gangnam hotel.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon ordered city officials to “prioritize protecting lives and safety,” adding that “early suppression is essential to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby forested areas amid dry weather.”
Gangnam District Office established a temporary shelter at 5:15 a.m. and set up an integrated command center. It issued emergency alerts to residents, urging them to stay safe and for nearby vehicles to take detours. Three lanes of Yangjae-daero leading to the entrance of Guryong Village from the Guryong Tunnel are currently closed.
Smoke from the fire has spread to Seocho District, Gwanak District and the nearby city of Gwacheon in Gyeonggi. The National Fire Agency advised residents in those areas to keep their windows closed and wear masks when going outside.
Authorities plan to investigate the cause and scale of the damage after the fire is fully extinguished.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)