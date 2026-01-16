Flights delayed, accidents nationwide as fine dust blankets Korea

Two people who started blazes that merged into Korea's worst-ever wildfire receive suspended sentences

At least 13 injured after bus crashes into building near Seodaemun Station

Police conclude Nana acted in self-defense during home invasion, drop charges

Life sentence upheld for elementary school teacher who murdered first-grader

Related Stories

Friday's thick dust, warm temperatures to give way to rain, wind and snow on the weekend

Get your masks ready: Warmer but smoggier weather forecast for Seoul area this week

Mercury is dropping across nation on Wednesday

Korea endures third consecutive day of dangerous fine dust levels

Fine dust levels highest of season, reduction measures implemented